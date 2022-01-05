Where to watch 'Riverdance: The Animated Adventure'? Release date, trailer and more

Netflix is bringing the popular theatrical production Riverdance to its platform, but in the animated style with Riverdance: The Animated Adventure.

Directed by Dave Rosenbaum and Eamonn Butler, Riverdance: The Animated Adventure follows an Irish boy and a Spanish girl who come across the mythical world of the Megaloceros Giganteus. These dancing deer teach them to appreciate Riverdance as a celebration of life.

The film is a family-friendly adventure story around Bill Whelan’s famous score, rooted in Irish folk music and is written by Tyler Werrin and Dave Rosenbaum.

Here's everything viewers need to know about Netflix's Riverdance: The Animated Adventure.

'Riverdance: The Animated Adventure' will premiere on January 14

Riverdance: The Animated Adventure is all set to premiere on Netflix from January 14. The film was released in the United Kingdom last year in May. According to Digit Binge, it has a rating of 5.5.

Riverdance: The Animated Adventure also features music by Irish composer, Bill Whelan, who served as composer for the original tour of Riverdance in the mid-1990s. He has composed two original songs for the film's end credits.

The official synopsis for Riverdance: The Animated Adventure reads:

"An Irish boy named Keegan and a Spanish girl named Moya journey into the mythical world of the Megaloceros Giganteus who teach them to appreciate Riverdance as a celebration of life. Inspired by the global stage sensation and new music by Grammy winner Bill Whelan."

The voice cast for Riverdance: The Animated Adventure includes Pierce Brosnan, Sam Hardy, Hannah Herman, Lilly Singh, Jermaine Fowler, Pauline McLynn, John Kavanagh, Aisling Bea, and Brendan Gleeson.

The official trailer for Riverdance: The Animated Adventure dropped in May 2021 and features the beautiful world of the dancing deer. A story of two friends entering the world of magic that keeps the river flowing, learn the riverdance.

Riverdance: The Animated Adventure is the first release from London-based animation production company Aniventure. The animation is produced at Cinesite’s Montreal studio. The project was first announced in 2016 and was finally released in 2021.

