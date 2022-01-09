3 reasons why The Righteous Gemstones Season 2 cannot be missed

Thank the lord as The Gemstones have blessed this new year with another season of The Righteous Gemstones.

Created by Danny McBride, the series follows a family of televangelists who are as dysfunctional as any other rich family. The Gemstones work to expand their network of megachurches only to put smaller churches out of business and do and the dirty business of success in the name of lord.

The Righteous Gemstones Season 2: Three reasons why the new season is a must-watch

The new season of The Righteous Gemstones will be a step above the previous season and will show the family's pettiest, backstabbing and ridiculous side, just like the Roys from Succession. The series will premiere on HBO Max on January 9 and will also be available to stream on Hulu and Hotstar.

The official synopsis for the series reads:

"The HBO comedy follows the Gemstones, a family of televangelists that often look out more for themselves than their followers. In season 2, eldest son Jesse finds what he believes is a new friend in Lyle Lissons, who, like Jesse, is ready to see his father step aside and hand him the reins."

Here are three reasons why the latest season of The Righteous Gemstones cannot be missed.

1) It will be the Christian 'Succession' of TV shows

The upcoming season of The Righteous Gemstones has been compared to another popular rich family drama, Succession. It will have the kids trying to lead in their own ways. Jesse is planning his move to become the future leader of the church, just like Kendall Roy. He and his wife will also befriend the Lissons for Zion's Landing. Kelvin will lead his God Squad, and Judy will become an integral performer during the Gemstones' Sunday services.

Like HBO Max's Succession, the series shows the importance of leadership, and the upcoming season will display the varying levels of compassion and love within the family.

2) It will dive into Eli's past

Season 2 will shed light on Eli's past on the 1960s Memphis wrestling circuit. Eli was known as the 'Manic Kid' and went from a wrestler to an enforcer, where he broke thumbs alongside Junior. Presently, the same Junior will be visiting Eli and reminding him where it all started, which could be troublesome for a celebrity like Eli himself.

3) It will shift the power dynamics in the family

The upcoming season of The Righteous Gemstones will also see a shift in power dynamics. Jess wishes to take over after his father but would feel threatened by Judy, who is suffering from middle-child syndrome and is working her way to get her turn in the spotlight. Maybe Jesse and Amber's partnership with the Lissons might give his plan a push.

More flashbacks from Mama Gemstone, Aimee-Leigh, can also be expected in season 2 and several appearances from Uncle Baby Billy as well.

Catch the family drama in the latest season of The Righteous Gemstones, available to stream on HBO Max from January 9.

