'The Righteous Gemstones' Season 2 cast list: Danny McBride, Adam DeVine and others star in HBO comedy series

HBO Max is all set to give viewers another season of its popular comedy drama, The Righteous Gemstones.

Revolving around a famous yet dysfunctional family of televangelists, the series is created by Danny McBride. The upcoming season is said to have more chaos, bizarre antics and sequins. The series has already been renewed for its third season.

'The Righteous Gemstones' Season 2: Ensemble cast, synopsis and trailer

The Righteous Gemstones Season 2 is all set to premiere on HBO Max from 9 January 2022. It will also be available to stream on Hulu and Hotstar. The official trailer for the series dropped in December and gave viewers a glimpse of the upcoming family drama.

The official synopsis for the series reads:

"The HBO comedy follows the Gemstones, a family of televangelists that often look out more for themselves than their followers. In season 2, eldest son Jesse finds what he believes is a new friend in Lyle Lissons, who, like Jesse, is ready to see his father step aside and hand him the reins."

Here's a look at the returning cast of HBO Max's The Righteous Gemstones Season 2.

Danny McBride as Jesse Gemstone

Danny McBride is an American actor, comedian, producer and writer. He is best known for his work in Eastbound & Down, Vice Principals, This Is the End, Despicable Me, Kung Fu Panda 2, The Angry Birds Movie, Sausage Party, Pineapple Express and The Mitchells vs. the Machines among several other projects.

McBride will be returning as Jesse Gemstone in the upcoming season of The Righteous Gemstones. His character is Eli's oldest son, an associate pastor at the Gemstone Salvation Center. He has an arrogant personality and a debauched lifestyle, but appears to be a faithful husband and father.

Adam DeVine as Kelvin Gemstone

American actor, comedian, singer, screenwriter, and producer Adam DeVine is best known for Workaholics and Adam Devine's House Party. His other notable forays include Pitch Perfect films, Modern Family, The Intern, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, When We First Met, The Lego Batman Movie and Uncle Grandpa among other projects.

DeVine will be returning as Kelvin Gemstone in the second season of The Righteous Gemstones. He plays Eli's youngest son, a youth pastor at the Gemstone Salvation Center. He is the most humble and genuine person out of the Gemstone siblings, but has low self-esteem. He currently shares his mansion with his friend and convert Keefe Chambers.

John Goodman as Dr. Eli Gemstone

John Goodman is an American actor best known for his work in Roseanne, The Conners, The Flintstones, The Big Lebowski, Monsters, Inc., The Jungle Book 2, Atomic Blonde, Damages, Community and The West Wing. He has won several awards over the years, which also include a Golden Globe Award for Roseanne.

Goodman will be returning as Dr. Eli Gemstone in the upcoming season of The Righteous Gemstones. He portrays the patriach of the Gemstone family and the lead pastor at the Gemstone Salvation Center. He is a widower and occasionally prioritizes his own wealth and status.

Edi Patterson as Judy Gemstone

American actress and writer Edi Patterson is best known for her work in Knives Out, Partners, Helen Keller vs. Nightwolves, The Guilty and Vice Principals among several other projects.

Patterson will be returning as Judy Gemstone in the second season of The Righteous Gemstones. She will play Eli's daughter, who often feels underestimated by her family, which makes her prone to neurotic and psychopathic behavior.

Other cast members include Tony Cavalero, Cassidy Freeman, Skyler Gisondo, Walton Goggins, Gregory Alan Williams, Tim Baltz, Dermot Mulroney and Jennifer Nettles. The upcoming season will also see additions like Jason Schwartzman, Eric Roberts and Eric Andre.

The Righteous Gemstones will be available to stream on HBO Max from 9 January 2022.

