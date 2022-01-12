'The Tragedy of Macbeth' cast list: Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand and others star in Apple TV+ film

The film adaptation of William Shakespeare's greatest play is dropping soon and it's The Tragedy of Macbeth.

Directed and written by Joel Coen, the film is based on the popular play Macbeth by William Shakespeare. It revolves around the tragic story of a Scottish lord and his ambitious wife, hungry for power, just to make a prophecy come true. Their murderous thoughts and actions affect politics, society and generations to come.

'The Tragedy of Macbeth': Ensemble cast, synopsis and trailer

The official trailer for The Tragedy of Macbeth dropped last week and showcased the characters of the film, along with the brilliant cinematography and the narrative. The black and white clip is a peek into the exciting new adaptation of the iconic Shakespeare tragedy.

The film first premiered at the New York Film Festival in September 2021, followed by a limited theatrical release in December that year. It will be available to stream on Apple TV+ from January 14, 2022.

The official synopsis for the film reads

"Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand star in Joel Coen’s bold and fierce adaptation; a tale of murder, madness, ambition and wrathful cunning."

Here's a look at the star-studded cast of Apple TV+'s The Tragedy of Macbeth.

Denzel Washington as Lord Macbeth

American actor, director and producer Denzel Washington is known for both on-screen and stage performances. His notable works include Coriolanus, Glory, Malcolm X, Philadelphia, The Hurricane, American Gangster,The Great Debaters and The Pelican Brief among several other projects.

He has earned several accolades including two Academy Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, a Screen Actors Guild Award, a Tony Award and a Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award.

Washington will be seen portraying Lord Macbeth in the upcoming film adaptation, The Tragedy of Macbeth.

Frances McDormand as Lady Macbeth

Frances McDormand is an American actress and producer known for her portrayals of quirky yet intrepid characters. Her best works include Raising Arizona, Fargo, Burn After Reading, Almost Famous, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Olive Kitteridge and Nomadland among several other projects.

She has been the recipient of numerous accolades throughout her career, including a Tony Award, two Golden Globe Awards, two Primetime Emmy Awards, three British Academy Film Awards, four Screen Actors Guild Awards and three Academy Awards for her acting, along with a fourth one as producer.

McDormand will be seen portraying Lady Macbeth in the upcoming historical thriller The Tragedy of Macbeth.

Kathryn Hunter as the witches

American-born British actress and theater director Kathryn Hunter is best known for Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, All or Nothing, Tale of Tales, Les Misérables, Landscapers and many other projects.

Hunter will be seen portraying the witches in the upcoming film adaptation, The Tragedy of Macbeth.

Brendan Gleeson as King Duncan

Brendan Gleeson is an Irish actor and film director. His notable works include Braveheart, Gangs of New York, Troy, Suffragette, The Smurfs 2, Paddington 2, Harry Potter films, Mr. Mercedes, Finders Keepers, Into the Storm and The Comey Rule among several others.

He has been lauded with three IFTA Awards, two British Independent Film Awards, and a Primetime Emmy Award. He has also been nominated twice for a BAFTA Award and four times for a Golden Globe Award.

Gleeson will be seen portraying King Duncan in the upcoming historical thriller The Tragedy of Macbeth.

Other cast members of the Apple TV+ film include Corey Hawkins, Harry Melling, Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Moses Ingram, Ralph Ineson, Sean Patrick Thomas, Stephen Root, Brian Thompson, Richard Short, Susan Berger, Jefferson Mays, Matt Helm and James Udom.

Stream The Tragedy of Macbeth on Apple TV+ from January 14, 2022.

