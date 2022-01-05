'Riverdance: The Animated Adventure' voice cast and character guide - All about Netflix's animated movie

An animated adaptation of the theatrical production of Riverdance is ready to hit Netflix next week, titled Riverdance: The Animated Adventure.

The film follows a young Irish boy Keegan and his Spanish friend Moya. Together, the two go on a journey to a magical world to learn about Riverdance and the dangers of the Huntsman.

Riverdance: The Animated Adventure is directed by Dave Rosenbaum and Eamonn Butler, with music by Irish composer Bill Whelan.

'Riverdance: The Animated Adventure' - Ensemble voice cast, synopsis and trailer

The official trailer for Riverdance: The Animated Adventure premiered on May 2021 and the film will be available to stream on Netflix from 14 January 2022. It is a family-friendly adventure story, written by Tyler Werrin and Dave Rosenbaum.

The official synopsis for Riverdance: The Animated Adventure reads:

"An Irish boy named Keegan and a Spanish girl named Moya journey into the mythical world of the Megaloceros Giganteus who teach them to appreciate Riverdance as a celebration of life. Inspired by the global stage sensation and new music by Grammy winner Bill Whelan."

Here's a look at the brilliant voice cast of Netflix's Riverdance: The Animated Adventure.

Pierce Brosnan as Patrick and Grandad

Irish actor and film producer Pierce Brosnan is best known for playing agent James Bond in the Bond film series. His other notable works include The Fourth Protocol, Mrs. Doubtfire, Mamma Mia! films, Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief, The November Man and The Matador amongst several others.

He has received two Golden Globe Award nominations and co-founded Irish DreamTime. Brosnan will be voicing Patrick and Grandad in Netflix's upcoming animated film Riverdance: The Animated Adventure.

Lilly Singh as Penny

Lilly Singh is a Canadian comedian, former talk show host, and YouTuber. She is best known for her world tour film A Trip to Unicorn Island, her book How to Be a Bawse: A Guide to Conquering Life and her talk show A Little Late with Lilly Singh, along with her YouTube videos.

She is the first person of Indian descent to host an American late-night talk show and in 2016, she was one of the world's highest paid YouTubers on Forbes' list. Her accolades include an MTV Fandom Award, four Streamy Awards, two Teen Choice Awards, and a People's Choice Award.

Singh will be voicing Penny in Riverdance: The Animated Adventure.

Jermaine Fowler as Benny

American actor, writer, and comedian Jermaine Fowler is best known for Coming 2 America, Superior Donuts, RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars 6, BoJack Horseman, Family Guy, Judas and the Black Messiah and Crashing amongst several others.

Fowler will be voicing Benny in Netflix's upcoming animated film Riverdance: The Animated Adventure.

Brendan Gleeson as the Huntsman

Brendan Gleeson is an Irish actor and film director. His notable works include Braveheart, Gangs of New York, Troy, The Smurfs 2, Paddington 2, Harry Potter films, Mr. Mercedes, Finders Keepers, Into the Storm and The Comey Rule amongst several others.

He is the recipient of three IFTA Awards, two British Independent Film Awards, and a Primetime Emmy Award. Coupled with that, Gleeson has been nominated twice for a BAFTA Award and four times for a Golden Globe Award.

He will be voicing the Huntsman in Netflix's Riverdance: The Animated Adventure.

Other members of Riverdance: The Animated Adventure include Sam Hardy, Hannah Herman, Pauline McLynn, John Kavanagh and Aisling Bea.

Stream Riverdance: The Animated Adventure exclusively on Netflix from 14 January 2022.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul