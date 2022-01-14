Where to watch 'Munich: The Edge of War' - Release date, trailer and more

Netflix is all set to give its viewers a deep dive into the story behind World War II with the British drama film, Munich: The Edge of War.

Directed by Christian Schwochow, the film is an adaptation of Robert Harris' acclaimed 2017 novel Munich. The film is set in the fall of 1938 when Hitler was preparing to invade Czechoslovakia, while British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain was desperately seeking a peaceful solution.

In a nutshell, a British civil servant and a German diplomat travel to Munich to discuss peace. Here's everything viewers need to know about Netflix's Munich: The Edge of War.

When is 'Munich: The Edge of War' expected to release?

Munich: The Edge of War will be available to stream on Netflix from January 21. The British drama film had its world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival in October 2021, followed by a limited theatrical release this year on January 7.

The official synopsis for the film reads:

"Based on the international bestseller by Robert Harris. It is Autumn 1938 and Europe stands on the brink of war. Adolf Hitler is preparing to invade Czechoslovakia and Neville Chamberlain's government desperately seeks a peaceful solution. With the pressure building, Hugh Legat, British civil servant, and Paul von Hartmann, German diplomat, travel to Munich for the emergency Conference. As negotiations begin, the two old friends find themselves at the centre of a web of political subterfuge and very real danger. With the whole world watching, can war be averted and, if so, at what cost?"

The film has a brilliant cast including Jeremy Irons, George MacKay, Jannis Niewöhner, Sandra Hüller, Liv Lisa Fries, August Diehl, Jessica Brown Findlay, Anjli Mohindra, Ulrich Matthes and Mark Lewis Jones.

Check out the trailer for 'Munich: The Edge of War'

The official trailer for the film dropped last month and revealed the build-up behind the life-threatening scenario when Hugh Legat was recruited to fly to Germany and retrieve important documents against Hitler. The film shows how World War II happened and who kickstarted it.

Director Christian Schwochow is known for directing Je Suis Karl, Children of Mars and two episodes of The Crown. The screenplay has been crafted by Ben Power. The film holds a score of 96% on Rotten Tomatoes and a 6.7 rating on IMDb. It was originally called Munich 38 and was filmed in Berlin, Potsdam, Munich and England.

Catch the historical drama streaming on Netflix from January 21.

