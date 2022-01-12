'The Tragedy of Macbeth': 3 reasons why this Apple TV+ drama film cannot be missed

A highly-anticipated film from 2021, The Tragedy of Macbeth, is all set to hit the streaming giant Apple TV+ this month.

The historical thriller follows a Scottish lord who gets manipulated by a trio of witches into thinking that he will become the next King of Scotland. His ambitious yet power-hungry wife will do anything to support him, even if it means devising a murderous plan.

Three reasons why the 'The Tragedy of Macbeth' is a must-watch

The Tragedy of Macbeth had its world premiere at the New York Film Festival in September 2021, with a limited theatrical release in December that following year. The official trailer for Apple TV+ dropped last week and features black-and-white compositions.

The film will be available to stream from January 14 and its official synopsis reads:

"Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand star in Joel Coen’s bold and fierce adaptation; a tale of murder, madness, ambition and wrathful cunning."

Here are three reasons why the upcoming Apple TV+ film The Tragedy of Macbeth is a must-watch:

1) It is based on one of the greatest plays of all time

Apple TV+'s upcoming film is based on one of William Shakespeare's greatest works, Macbeth. His characters are known to become a benchmark for storytellers and filmmakers to the point that it has been adapted several times. These versions of the play have explored the tragic circumstances, the poetic darkness, and ambitiousness of its characters.

The Tragedy of Macbeth has done a similar job in basing its characters on the play and drawing inspiration. But this latest adaptation is a more graphic and vicious representation of the classic. It follows the power-hungry couple (Macbeth and his wife) who are visited by three witches and are told that he would become the King of Scotland. This leads to them devising a murder plan to make the prophecy true.

2) It is directed by one of the Coen brothers

The historical thriller is directed by Joel Coen and it's the first film without Jesse Coen's involvement. He has given the world of cinema stellar films like Raising Arizona, The Big Lebowski, No Country for Old Men, and True Grit.

Joel Coen has not only directed, but also written and executively produced The Tragedy of Macbeth. He developed an interest in Macbeth when his wife Frances McDormand asked him to consider directing her in the play. Although when he finally thought of turning it into a film, he did not think of doing it with his brother. He expressed:

"I knew I'd be directing the next one by myself. If I was working with Ethan I wouldn't have done Macbeth, it would not be interesting to him."

3) It has a star-studded cast

The Tragedy of Macbeth is blessed with a stellar cast. The film is led by Denzel Washington as Lord Macbeth, Frances McDormand as Lady Macbeth and Brendan Gleeson as King Duncan.

The other cast members include Kathryn Hunter, Corey Hawkins, Harry Melling, Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Moses Ingram, Ralph Ineson, Sean Patrick Thomas, Stephen Root, Brian Thompson, Richard Short, Susan Berger, Jefferson Mays, Matt Helm, and James Udom.

With a powerful cast, a renowned director, and having the premise of an exemplary work of literature, The Tragedy of Macbeth is a cinematic experience one cannot miss.

Readers can catch the historical thriller streaming on Apple TV+ from January 14.

Edited by Siddharth Satish