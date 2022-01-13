'This Is Us' Season 6 Episode 3 preview: Upcoming episode shines a light on the 'Four Fathers' and their kids

It's time to bring back the 'Big Three and Jack' moments in the upcoming episode of This Is Us Season 6.

The final chapter of the series has been slowly giving much-needed answers to fans about the Pearsons, and it all culminates in the new episode next week. The episode, Four Fathers, teased several parenting moments for Kevin, Randall, and Jack, so here's a break down of the promo clip.

'This Is Us' Season 6 Episode 3: What to expect from the third episode?

The second episode of This Is Us Season 6 sheds light on relationships and closures. From Déjà's blossoming young love to Nicky's unrequited one, the episode took a break from The Big Three and gave viewers an update on the characters.

The upcoming episode has a lot going on, especially in terms of fatherhood. A special featuring the fathers of This Is Us, Four Fathers will focus on Jack, Randall, Kevin, and Toby, who are struggling to connect with their children.

The promo clip for Episode 6 of This Is Us Season 6 starts with the tagline "Being a father takes strength" and jumps right into the past with Jack and the Big Three. It features a young Kate, Kevin, and Randall on their first movie adventure, where Kevin ends up leaving the cinema hall without informing his father. A panicked Jack looks for his son along with Randall and Kate. It remains a mystery how Jack's story ties into the present-day timeline.

Back in the present day, the drama between Kevin and Madison continues as he misses the first steps taken by one of the twins. He isn't happy about missing such a big moment and argues with Madison, although it does seem like he was on a date. Madison tells him that there will be several milestones, and they might not be there for every single one of them, which Kevin takes to heart, saying that he might not be there for them.

Back at Randall's house, Déjà's secret is revealed. The teaser shows the father-daughter duo in the car together when her phone goes off, and it's a text from Malik. It obviously mentions the night Déjà spent with Malik, which creates an awkward tension between Randall and her. She sure has some explaining to do after that text.

Although the clip does not show Toby and Kate, new photos released by the network show Toby feeding baby Jack. They also revealed an adult Jack Damon with his wife Lucy, grilling on their Big Green Egg next to their home. Perhaps the upcoming episode will see more flashforwards of the babies as grown-ups.

Catch This Is Us Season 6 Episode 3 next Tuesday, January 18, on NBC, Hulu, Peacock, and Hotstar. The latest episode is now available to stream on the platforms.

