'This Is Us' Season 6 Episode 2 recap: Nicky gets his closure and finds love (Spoilers)

This week started with a beacon of hope and love in the latest episode of NBC's This Is Us Season 6.

Directed by Kay Oyegun and written by Kevin Falls, this episode of This Is Us picks off from last season's One Small Step, a.k.a., an entire episode dedicated to dear old Nicky once again and his struggle to move towards a better future. The episode is somewhat a direct continuation of Nicky's journey from last season's episode.

'This Is Us' Season 6 Episode 2: Recap

This Is Us Season 6 Episode 2 opens with Rebecca, Miguel and Nicky getting ready to go find Sally. On the other hand, viewers will see Déjà's visit to Boston to meet Malik. It also has cut scenes from the future with an old Randall and a grown-up Déjà waiting on someone to arrive.

Nicky

On their way to meet Sally, Nicky starts practicing an opening line and then insists on stopping at a store to buy her a gift. After finding the perfect vintage camera, the price sends Nicky into a spiral of second-guessing the entire trip. He confesses that he is not sure if the woman is her Sally since he never reached out. But Rebecca refuses to let him abort the plan and further asks Miguel to buy the camera.

Upon their arrival at Sally's house in This Is Us, Nicky finds himself nervous and almost turning back but seeing his very own Sally open the door makes him happy. Initially, she does not recognize him but after Rebecca's introduction and background, she remembers him. He hands over the gift to her, which Sally accepts and further invites them in.

At first in This Is Us Season 6, Nicky is elated but then enters Sally's husband Eric, changing the entire dynamic. He then wishes to leave but is invited to dinner, to which Eric insists on staying. At dinner, Sally asks Nicky how they met and he starts recounting every moment they spent together back in 1969. His unfiltered self causes the conversation to turn awkward but Sally feels overjoyed after remembering it all.

Sally jokes about being glad that she hasn't forgotten it all like an Alzheimer's patient which triggers Rebecca. She interjects and reveals her condition, further talking about how she wonders what her last memory would be. She recalls how the small stuff still bothers her, like the gardeners knowing to dispose of the trash from their cans.

Eric and Miguel chime in, sharing the 'small stuff' they have wasted time worrying about. But Nicky confesses how he does not regret a single moment he spent thinking about Sally, as it helped him get through the difficult times. This becomes a sign of major growth in Nicky's character in This Is Us, as he has always been a pessimist who gets easily derailed by bad news.

Sadly, things take a messier turn when Sally airs out her marital issues in front of them, how Eric and herself have been living separate lives and she gets treated like a cook. She then storms out of the room crying. Rebecca follows her to comfort her and the two end up bonding over old age and lost romance. When it's time to leave in This Is Us, Nicky notices a photo of himself on Sally's photo board which makes him happy.

Although the fight in this episode of This Is Us between Sally and Eric suggested that she might leave him for Nicky, the goodbye between the former lovers said something else. The two hugged and joked about meeting in 50 years again, giving Nicky the closure he needed for all these years. Nicky then decides on returning east in This Is Us Season 6.

On his flight back, he playfully banters with the flight attendant, Edie, and the flashforward of This Is Us sees the night when everyone gathered for Rebecca's final moments. Viewers will notice that it is a continuation of last season's episode 5. Randall and Déjà greeting another guest, Edie herself, who greets Nicky with a kiss. This solves the mystery about the unidentified guest and that Nicky does marry someone.

Miguel and Rebecca

As they get ready to leave to find Nicky's long-lost love, Rebecca raises her concern with Miguel about certain tasks, which he patiently acknowledges in this episode of This Is Us Season 6. On their way, Rebecca ponders how Jack would feel seeing his wife, his brother and his best friend-turned-new-husband together.

She then turns on the radio and "Hooked on a Feeling" starts playing. The trio burst out singing but Rebecca gets pushed into another old memory of her singing the song with Jack on their getaway in This Is Us. She later returns to the same memory while talking to Sally, but remarks on how Jack got the ideal version of her while Miguel has to look after this one.

The two then wonder how aging takes a toll on a person, since Sally too stopped taking pictures of herself. For Rebecca, it was salsa dancing after a woman pointed at her for being brave enough to dance at that age. This episode of This Is Us shows a different side to Rebecca, a version outside of her dynamic with her children.

She later apologizes to Miguel for the tough journey he is on due to her condition but he insists that he's perfectly willing and is ready to go through it together. Rebecca really did catch gold twice. The entire episode shows Miguel's patience and devotion towards her, which is something fans of This Is Us have been longing to see since Jack's death. The two then return to salsa dancing happily at the end.

Déjà

It's the day Déjà heads down to Boston to spend time with Malik at Harvard in This Is Us. On the bus ride, she meets an elderly woman who tells her about the beautiful change young love brings to a person. Upon her arrival, she gets a surprise visit from Malik's baby mama, Jennifer, who is picking up baby Janelle for the day. Jennifer is frustrated with Malik being late, so she comes off as rude to Déjà.

After Jennifer leaves, Déjà makes Malik admit to his tough life at Harvard and asks him to finish his paper, even though it meant they would get less time together. When he returns, he is greeted with Déjà in a new long red dress which leaves him stunned. He pulls a Randall-like move and calls her "incandescent" and how she is never going to be "too much" for him. The two then head to a party.

Not long into the party, Déjà insinuates that she's ready to be intimate with Malik, so they head home. Although the moment had an awkward start and nervous tension, they eventually embraced. Later, Déjà shares how she wants to feel like that forever with him, and be in a calm bliss. On her way back home the next day, she responded to Randall, saying that her visit was "life-changing."

Also Read Article Continues below

Stream the latest episode of This Is Us Season 6, now available on NBC, Hulu, and Hotstar.

Edited by R. Elahi