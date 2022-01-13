'This Is Us' Season 6 Episode 2 review: An episode dedicated to love - the unrequited, lasting and new kind (Spoilers)

The latest episode of This Is Us Season 6 just dropped, and love is in the air for the Pearsons this time.

Created by Dan Fogelman, This Is Us follows the Pearsons and their personal struggles, love and revelations after the death of their father. The final chapter of the show is said to tie up some loose ends before reaching its perfect conclusion. Its latest episode focused on love and its kinds within the lives of its characters.

It's time to dive in and dissect the second episode, One Giant Leap, of NBC's This Is Us Season 6.

Caution: This article contains spoilers!

This Is Us Season 6 Episode 2 review

The latest episode of This Is Us Season 6 is all about a past flame and young love. In some ways, the entire episode focuses on every aspect of love, be it unrequited, new, lasting or young. Sometimes, regrets take over about past love and closure ends up being the only thing one needs.

Not everyone gets a second chance, especially when it comes to love, but this episode of This Is Us is here to show the aftermath of finding love again. Reuniting with Sally seemed impossible after 50 years, but the bittersweet trip down memory lane proved better than a second chance at reigniting love.

Nicky had spent his life living in regret of not being with Sally, which did not let him move on with his life. Meanwhile, Sally moved on and yet ended up settling for less than what she wanted with her life. She gave up her passion for photography and married a man who she did not even recognize anymore. She let herself close the door on her past for a more stable and 'ideal' life, something that did not make her happy.

If this were any other show, Nicky's visit would've become the last straw for Sally to leave her husband, but This Is Us is too strong a series to choose such a predictable yet unrealistic path. The series is all about reality and how one would react to such a situation. Understandably, Nicky and Sally parted ways, both ready to go back to their lives to put an end to their youthful dreams.

One of the most moving moments from this episode of This Is Us came from Sally and Rebecca's newfound friendship. The two women bonded almost immediately and together they reminisced on their past. Even though the two had just met, Rebecca felt comfortable enough to open up about her Alzheimer's diagnosis and the difficulties of growing old.

Rebecca is not the kind who would settle for anything less than she dreamed of, and in the marriage department, she got lucky twice. While Miguel might not be the love of her life like Jack was, he makes her happy and looks after her. Her current stage is somewhat realistic and painful. She fears losing her memories but hasn't lost them yet, which puts her in an in-between position where she is stuck contemplating the bleakness of her future.

What made this episode special is that it showed Nicky's growth. He is known for being a pessimist and someone who easily gets derailed on hearing bad news, but this time, he was hopeful. He shared how Sally kept him going all those years and became his beacon of hope.

Her small existence in his life gave him hope that someday things will be good again. Looking at the end of the episode, things did start to look up for old Nicky after his flight back to the east. Perhaps closure is what he really needed to find that love again, the kind that was made for him.

Coming to Déjà, this episode of This Is Us sheds light on her journey with love. While Malik and his status as a father may complicate things, they are doing what Nicky did not 50 years ago. The two are spending as much time together as possible and exploring the future of their relationship. Another realistic touch is that as young lovers, Malik and Déjà intend to be together for a long time and fans would definitely want that for them.

It is also delightful to see another Nicky-centric episode because This Is Us is that one show that likes to shed light on its secondary characters every now and then. This episode not only had Nicky's storyline going on, but also looked at Déjà's life and her new experience with love.

One Giant Leap was a continuation of Nicky's story from the previous season's episode One Small Step. A dive into his backstory gave viewers a chance to understand his character and predict his future. As for Déjà, this episode gave viewers hope of seeing more of what's going on in her life.

Fans of This Is Us finally got the answer to the unidentified guest appearing in the future for Rebecca's final moments. Although everyone assumed that it would be Sally after the reunion, its the stewardess Nicky was giving a hard time to on his flight back.

This Is Us definitely has a lot of explaining to do in the upcoming episodes, as Edie becomes someone who is willing to be on Rebecca's deathbed and is a part of the family. Along with this, the series also has the task of developing Rebecca and Miguel's love story while also tying all the loose ends.

With this being the final chapter of This Is Us, viewers can expect more of such character-centric episodes from others as well, so the show reaches its perfect conclusion. Catch the latest episode of This Is Us Season 6, now streaming on NBC, Hulu and Hotstar.

