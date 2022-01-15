'Riverdance: The Animated Adventure' takeaway: Netflix film talks about death through a moving story

Netflix's latest release, Riverdance: The Animated Adventure, is not just a story about dancing and traditions, but how the death of a loved one affects a person.

Starring Sam Hardy as Keegan's voice, the film revolves around the young boy and his journey into the mythical world of spirit deer, where he learns the importance of Riverdance and how to overcome grief.

It's time to understand the takeaway from Netflix's Riverdance: The Animated Adventure.

Note: This article contains spoilers.

Coping with grief in 'Riverdance: The Animated Adventure'

Riverdance: The Animated Adventure deals with hard-hitting emotions like grief and loss through its touching story. At first glance, the film seems like a musical about dancing and Irish traditions. Sure, they play a big part in the film, but at its very core, the film teaches viewers about loss.

Enervated through loss

The movie follows Keegan and his journey of coping with the loss of his grandfather, Patrick. The latter was the keeper of the lighthouse, a very talented dancer and a hurling player. After his death, Keegan refuses to dance, play hurling or even light up the lighthouse.

It is also a metaphor for Keegan's mental state after the loss, he refuses to see any light in his life and lets darkness take over him. This makes him even more vulnerable to the powers of the Huntsman, who only comes out when the darkness welcomes him.

At Patrick's funeral, people are asked to celebrate his life instead of mourning his demise. The mourners then paid tribute to Patrick's life with some Irish dancing in the rain, which Keegan refused to be a part of.

Later he encounters Moya, who is also dealing with the loss of her grandmother. The two then set out on a journey into the mythical world of the magical deer where time is suspended. These spirited deer and dancers teach the two kids about Riverdance and its importance.

Grief is a place

Riverdance: The Animated Adventure also puts emphasis on the aftermath of a loved one's passing. The film shows how one doesn't have to dwell on it forever. Instead, they can keep their memory alive by passing down their stories and traditions.

By shedding light on Keegan's struggles with grief, Riverdance: The Animated Adventure portrays loss and healing in an incredibly honest way. However, it also knows how to balance such heavy topics with fantasy elements like the spirit deer guiding Keegan through his grief.

Finding the courage to move on

Thanks to the magical dancing deer, Keegan eventually gets back on his feet, accepts help from others, plays hurling, dances again and goes back to DJing. His newfound courage helped him overcome his terrifying encounter with the Huntsman.

Overcoming loss, especially of someone close, is not easy and does not happen overnight. But Keegan learns that one can find joy in the little things and keep their purpose alive - chasing out the darkness whenever it threatens to break through.

Catch the Irish folklore in Riverdance: The Animated Adventure, now streaming on Netflix.

