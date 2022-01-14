'A Hero' cast list: Amir Jadidi, Mohsen Tanabandeh, and others star in Prime Video film

Academy Award-winning director Asghar Farhadi is back with another Oscar Award nominee, titled A Hero.

The film revolves around Rahim, a man imprisoned for not paying his debt. His life takes a turn when he finds a bag of gold. Being the honest person that he is, he returns the bag and becomes a local hero.

'A Hero': Ensemble cast, synopsis and trailer

The official trailer for the film dropped on October 2021. It had its limited theatrical release on January 7, and will soon have an OTT release on Prime Video, on January 21.

Produced by Alexandre Mallet-Guy and Asghar Farhadi, A Hero is a contender for best international feature film at the 94th Academy Awards. The movie had a world premiere at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival in July, where it was awarded the Grand Prix, followed by a screening at the 52nd International Film Festival of India in November.

The official synopsis for the Iranian film reads:

"Rahim is in prison because of a debt he was unable to repay. During a two-day leave, he tries to convince his creditor to withdraw his complaint against the payment of part of the sum, however things don't go as planned."

Here's a look at the cast of Prime Video's upcoming Iranian drama.

Amir Jadidi as Rahim

Iranian actor and tennis player Amir Jadidi is best known for his work in Crazy Rook, A Dragon Arrives!, The Lost Strait, Cold Sweat, Murphy's Law, Latyan and Zero Day.

He portrays the role of Rahim in the drama.

Mohsen Tanabandeh as Bahram

Mohsen Tanabandeh is an Iranian actor, director and screenwriter. His notable works include A Few Kilos of Dates For A Funeral, A Time To Love, Iran Burger, Muhammad: The Messenger of God, Rona, Azim's Mother and Capital.

Tanabandeh will portray Bahram in the film.

Sarina Farhadi as Nazanin

Iranian actress Sarina Farhadi is the daughter of Academy Award-winning director Asghar Farhadi. Her notable works include A Separation, Poshte Konkooriha and Tambourine.

She will be seen as Nazanin in A Hero.

Fereshteh Sadr Orafaiy as Mrs. Radmehr

Fereshteh Sadr Orafaiy

Fereshteh Sadr Orafaiy is an Iranian actress best known for The Circle, Café Transit, When the Moon Was Full, One Kilo and Twenty One Grams, The Coming Twilight, Human and Once Upon a Time, among several other projects.

Orafaie will assay the role of Mrs. Radmehr in the upcoming Iranian film.

Other cast members of the film include Sahar Goldoost and Alireza Jahandideh.

Also Read Article Continues below

A Hero will be available to stream from January 21, exclusively on Prime Video.

Edited by Saman