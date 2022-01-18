'Servant' Season 3 cast list: Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, and others star in Apple TV+ series

Servant is gearing up for its third season, and things are about to take a nasty turn for the Turners.

Directed by M. Night Shyamalan and written by Tony Basgallop, the drama series follows the story of a wealthy family in Philadelphia who cannot cope with the loss of their infant. This creates a rift in their marriage, and the couple uses transitory object therapy from falling apart.

Using a lifelike doll as a replacement, the mother starts considering the lifeless object as her real son. A nanny is hired by the family, who comes bearing secrets of her own.

The third season of Servant consists of ten episodes, the first of which is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on January 21. The trailer had been officially dropped by Apple TV+ in December, with the teaser being launched a month prior.

'Servant' Season 3 cast list

Lauren Ambrose as Dorothy Turner

Lauren Ambrose, an American film and television actress, is best known for playing Claire Fisher on the HBO funeral drama series Six Feet Under. She is a regular in this physiological thriller, playing the mother's role and appearing in almost all the episodes.

Tobey Kebbell as Sean Turner

Tobey Kebbell, a prominent English actor, is known for his role as Koba in the Planet of the Apes franchise reboot. He also stars in Kong: Skull Island and is a regular in this series, playing the father's role, appearing in almost all the episodes.

Rupert Grint as Julian Pearce

Rupert Grint, a prominent English actor, is acclaimed worldwide for his role as Ronald Weasely in all the movies of the Harry Potter franchise. He is also a regular member of this psychological thriller and comes third in importance.

Nell Tiger Free as Leanne Grayson

Nell Tiger Free is a prominent English actress and is best known for her role as Mycrella Baratheon in the acclaimed drama series Game of Thrones. In Servant, she ranks fourth in prominence in the cast and is also a series regular.

Sunita Mani

This season will see the addition of a new member, Sunita Mani, known for her masterful performances in Spirited, Mr. Robot, and GLOW.

Recurring cast members include Phillip James Brannon, Tony Revolori, S.J. Son, Molly Griggs, Boris McGiver, Jerrika Hinton and Todd Waring, who are also set to return.

