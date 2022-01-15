Where to watch 'Servant' Season 3? Release date, trailer and more

M. Night Shyamalan's brainchild, Servant, is returning with another season, and things will get scarier for the Turners.

Created and written by Tony Basgallop, the series follows a wealthy Philadelphia couple who experience a dent in their marriage after the death of their infant son. The couple undergoes transitory object therapy using a lifelike reborn doll after the wife's psychotic break, but she ends up believing that it's her real son. She then hires a nanny, who has secrets of her own.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming season of Apple TV+'s psychological horror series.

When is 'Servant' Season 3 expected to release?

The third season of Servant is set to premiere on January 21, exclusively on Apple TV+. The series is executively produced by M. Night Shyamalan, the showrunner, and introduced viewers to a whole new world of despair in the past two seasons. Season 3 will have ten episodes, and Sunita Mani is joining the cast.

The official synopsis for the series reads:

"As Sean starts trusting in Leanne’s power, Dorothy feels increasingly threatened and worries for Jericho’s safety. While the Turners struggle to keep their family whole, they must come to terms with the costs of Jericho’s return."

The psychological horror stars Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free, and Rupert Grint as the leads, along with recurring cast members including Phillip James Brannon, Tony Revolori, S.J. Son, Molly Griggs, Boris McGiver, Jerrika Hinton and Todd Waring.

A short recap of Season 2

In the finale of the second season, the series gave viewers a glimpse into the workings of the Church of Lesser Saints. Leanne was victimized by the cult members and wished to bring her back to the fold. The process for it is grim and morbid as it is mired in violence.

Meanwhile, Dorothy and Sean try to get the hang of the situation, putting them in an even more complex condition. On the other hand, Leanne's integration into the Turner family is nothing but a sinister underpinning in an innocent disguise, as is revealed in the episode.

Check out the trailer for 'Servant' Season 3

The official trailer for Servant dropped last month after releasing a teaser clip the prior month. The upcoming season will pick up from the looming threat of the cult, and things are even scarier than they seem. Dorothy tells Sean that the cult could come back for her at any time. The Turners cannot protect her forever since they don't even know what to look for.

Stream the latest season of Servant on Apple TV+ from January 21.

