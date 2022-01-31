Halo TV series debut’s trailer featuring Master Chief, Cortana, and the Covenant; Release date, characters, and more revealed

The Halo TV series over at Paramount+ has officially debuted the much-anticipated trailer, along with officially confirming the release date.

Based on the popular first-person shooter franchise of Xbox, the TV series has been in development for quite a while. Set in a dystopian 26th-century world, where an intergalactic war between humanity and the Covenant is ongoing, the series follows John 117, aka Master Chief, a Spartan soldier trained for war.

The trailer features many recognizable characters, such as Dr. Halsey and Cortana, alongside Master Chief, as well as the iconic energy sword-wielding Covenant Elites.

Halo series premiers March 24, 2022 on Paramount+

Halo has been a flagship staple of the Xbox as well as a pathfinder for first-person shooters on the console. The series has been enjoying a resurgence in popularity, due to the excellence of the latest iteration, Halo Infinite.

Building upon that success, the Halo series is certain to introduce new fans to the franchise as well as deliver on the promises made to series veterans, who have been with the franchise since its Xbox debut over 20 years ago.

The series will consist of 10 episodes and will be streamed over on Paramount+, starting from March 24, 2022.

The trailer kicks off with Master Chief, portrayed by Pablo Schreiber, dropping into a battlefield and picking up a turret to change the tide of war. The trailer then follows Master Chief, as Dr. Catherine Elizabeth Halsey, played by Natascha McElhone, narrates:

"The Master Chief was enhanced and trained for one purpose - to win this war. He and the other Spartans are our only effective weapons against the Covenant."

In the trailer, the Master Chief goes head-to-head against two energy sword-wielding elites, as well as iconic weaponry and vehicles from the series, such as the MA40 assault rifle, S7 sniper rifle, and the Covenant dropship.

The trailer further reveals about Master Chief:

"He is lethal. Upgradable, and most importantly, controllable."

Towards the end of the trailer, Cortana is introduced, once again voiced by Jen Taylor, reprising her role from the video game series. To set up the series well, the trailer brilliantly balances action and narration.

The trailer has fans totally hyped for the series when it debuts on March 24, 2022. Fans of the series can check back here to stay updated with their favorite gaming title.

Edited by R. Elahi