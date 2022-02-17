×
Create
Notifications

Why was ViacomCBS rebranded? Cause explored as bosses at Paramount announce major changes

To promote its streaming future, ViacomCBS has changed its name to Paramount (Image via Sportskeeda)
To promote its streaming future, ViacomCBS has changed its name to Paramount (Image via Sportskeeda)
Amlan Chakraborty
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 17, 2022 12:24 AM IST
Feature

Following the company's latest earnings call, ViacomCBS is now Paramount.

The business's chairperson, Shari Redstone, and president-CEO Bob Bakish announced the news in a statement to employees on the same day that they announced dozens of new projects that the newly-named company would be releasing in the coming months and years.

Shari Redstone announces ViacomCBS has rebranded as Paramount.$VIAC #viacomcbsinvestorday https://t.co/mpIbQ1Bz4j

Why did this rebranding of ViacomCBS take place?

In the hunt for fans in the competitive streaming market, ViacomCBS Inc. missed Wall Street earnings projections on Tuesday as the company said it will change its name to Paramount and launch a broad spectrum of new programming.

After the markets closed, shares of the media powerhouse that owns CBS, Showtime, Comedy Central, MTV, and other networks, plunged another 6% as the company's two-hour presentation of its streaming strategy continued.

ViacomCBS announces a change of corporate name: they're now PARAMOUNT GLOBAL (or simply "Paramount"). https://t.co/xCmLSc518n

ViacomCBS announced adjusted earnings per share of 26 cents for the three months ending December 31, falling short of market expectations of 43 cents.

The transfer to Paramount, which took effect on Wednesday, was announced during a presentation to investors to pique their interest in the company's future strategy and production. Chief Executive Bob Bakish went on to say:

"We know the opportunity at hand is massive, and we've got the passion, the ambition and the discipline to deliver."

All Paramount Movies to go directly to Paramount+

Since ViacomCBS has officially changed its name to Paramount, Paramount+ has officially merged its contents with Showtime. Beginning in 2024, all Paramount films will be streamed directly on the streaming service once their theatrical run has concluded.

This appears to be a period of big rebranding for the film studio, and it may signal a huge shift in the entertainment industry as a whole.

Seth Rogen's 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' movie releases in 2023 🐢It will be followed by villain-driven films released on Paramount+ https://t.co/T7xTDB9Co5

In addition, Paramount has announced the development of numerous new projects. These include a rumored Blue's Clues film, Seth Rogen's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles adaptation, and a bunch of SpongeBob Squarepants films, three of which will be exclusive to streaming and one of which will be released theatrically.

‘Jersey Shore’ and SpongeBob Hold the Future for the Company Formerly Known as ViacomCBS bit.ly/34NMMBP https://t.co/y3TDEYJ4i6

According to executives, starting in 2025, all the South Park episodes will be exclusively available on Paramount+ around the world.

A Baby Shark film and a new Dora the Explorer series will be produced for younger audiences.

Some new shots of Top Gun Maverick https://t.co/6Ky6gFWJxS

Tom Cruise, star of Top Gun and Mission: Impossible franchises at Paramount, made an appearance via video, saying he was "very, very pleased" with his 37-year connection with the company as an actor and producer.

Also Read Article Continues below

Top Gun: Maverick will be released in theaters in May.

Edited by R. Elahi
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी