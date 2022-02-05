How to watch Celebrity Big Brother season 3 live feed on Paramount+? Process and pricing explored

Celebrity Big Brother started airing on CBS on February 2, 2022, and fans are excited to watch all of the moves their favorite celebrities will make to win the grand prize of $250,000 on the show.

Other than CBS, fans can also watch the live feed of Celebrity Big Brother on Paramount Plus to catch all the action and drama of the houseguests live.

Process and pricing to watch Celebrity Big Brother season 3 live feed on Paramount+

Celebrity Big Brother has started with a bang and viewers are keenly observing their favorite star and trying to guess the winner of the unscripted show. Although the show can be viewed on CBS, to find out what celebrities are doing every minute of the day in the house, the live feed on Paramount Plus is the best bet.

The streaming service provides 24x7 access to cameras in the iconic Big Brother house. The live feed can easily be accessed on the Paramount Plus Celebrity Big Brother 3 page under the Live Feeds tab.

With Paramount Plus, viewers can also watch any missed episode of the reality show, available on-demand the day after it airs live on CBS.

The streaming platform was formerly known as CBS All Access when season 2 of Celebrity Big Brother aired on CBS but it was renamed Paramount Plus in 2021.

Paramount Plus is available on Roku Players, Apple TV, Xbox, Chromecast, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Fire TV Stick.

Pricing of Paramount Plus live feed

Initially, CBS’ exclusive streaming service, Paramount Plus offers a one-week free trial service on its site as well as on Amazon. After the trial, the service provider provides two plan options for viewers to chose from - $4.99 per month with limited ads and a premium plan of $9.99 per month without ads.

And there is good news for students who want to watch the live feed of Celebrity Big Brother. All students can avail the plan with a 25 percent discount, which means they have to pay $3.74 per month for a plan with limited ads or $7.49 per month for a plan without ads.

With the subscription, fans can also stream over thousands of other shows, live TV and series like Big Brother and Survivor on Paramount plus.

The Celebrity Big Brother season 2 has 11 houseguests all disconnected from the outer world, competing with each to claim $250,000 cash prize. The show airs on CBS and can be watched on Paramount.

Edited by Sabika