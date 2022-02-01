Who is the richest in ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Season 3? Rumored net worth explored

Celebrity Big Brother is all ready to grace your screen with an ensemble of exciting celebrity cast members who will compete with each other to be crowned as the “Big Brother” of the reality show. The show will premiere on February 2, 2022, on CBS.

The 11 houseguests on Celebrity Big Brother’s season 3 include Lamar Odom, Todd Bridges, Cynthia Bailey, Carson Kressley, Chris Kirkpatrick, Mirai Nagasu, Todrick Hall, Chris Kattan, Shanna Moakler, Meisha Tate, and Teddi Mellencamp.

Lamar Odom is the richest Celebrity Big Brother

Lamar Odom

Lamar Odom is best known as the retired NBA star and ex-husband of reality TV star Khloe Kardashian. His net worth is about $30 million, and he is reportedly the richest among his fellow cast members.

During his NBA career, Odom reportedly earned $115 million in salary in total, with his best-earning season being 2008-09 when the Lakers paid him $14 million. He is also the owner of the music and film production company Rich Soil Entertainment.

Shanna Moakler

With a net worth of $15 million, the former Miss USA is the second-richest contestant on the show. She is also the first runner-up at Miss USA 1995. The 46-year-old earned her personal fortune through her acting and modeling career.

Moakler started her television career with Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman and Due South in 1996. Her other notable TV shows and movies include Pacific Blue, Joey, Jake in Progress, Poison Ivy: The New Seduction, The Wedding Singer, among many others.

She has modeled for Playboy, Cosmopolitan, and Brentwood, among other magazines.

Teddi Mellencamp

Teddi Mellencamp is best known as The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star. Her net worth, combined with her husband Edwin Arroyave, who is the CEO of a security company, is expected to be around $12 million.

Teddi Mellencamp is the daughter of singer-songwriter John Mellencamp and actress Victoria Granucci. She is the founder and owner of a lifestyle and fitness company called All In by Teddi.

The net worth of the other houseguests are as follows:

Todd Bridges - $250 Thousand

Cynthia Bailey - $2.5 Million

Carson Kressley - $8 million

Chris Kirkpatrick - $10 million

Mirai Nagasu - $1.5 Million.

Todrick Hall - $4 million

Chris Kattan - $6 million

Meisha Tate - $6 Million

When will 'Celebrity Big Brother' Season 3 release?

Produced by Emmy Award-winning producers Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan, the three-week journey of the reality TV series Celebrity Big Brother will release on February 2, 2022, on CBS.

Edited by Shaheen Banu