Hilarious Khloe Kardashian hands memes trend after reality star's 'Betrayal' picture goes viral

Khloe Kardashian is trending on Twitter after her latest tweet went viral. The 37-year-old seemed to be throwing shade at her ex-partner Tristan Thompson, but the internet was distracted by a picture she had attached. Her fingers have now become a topic of interest.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was seen in a luxury car wearing a skin-tight bodysuit. Though the picture was mesmerizing on its own, netizens zoomed into the images, finding her fingers looking extremely peculiar.

Many noticed that her manicured hand was awfully long and pale, and the shade was drastically different from her tanned face. Netizens were quick to compare her to a vampire.

Internet reacts to Khloe Kardashian's latest tweet

The Good American co-founder uploaded the tweet on January 27. She wrote:

It seems like the mother-of-one was dissing her child's father and basketball star, Tristan Thompson. The Sacramento Kings player has been caught cheating on Khloe Kardashian countless times, the latest being with trainer Maralee Nichols.

Nichols had filed a paternity lawsuit against Thompson, which exposed the athlete for cheating on the Kardashian.

However, it seems like, despite the internet being ready to move on from the cheating drama, Khloe Kardashian's hands seem to be of more interest. Many netizens mocked the reality star for having hands like Harry Potter character Voldemort. A few hilarious tweets read:

ELLA @ellcooperx Khloe Kardashian’s hands look like the hands of what I imagine lives under my bed and grabs my ankles in my sleep Khloe Kardashian’s hands look like the hands of what I imagine lives under my bed and grabs my ankles in my sleep https://t.co/23ffGL8j3B

Ahmed/Lakers are finished/DAWN FM AOTY 🇸🇴 @big_business_ Khloe got that Resident Evil: Revelations era hands. Khloe got that Resident Evil: Revelations era hands.

𝓛𝓲𝓷𝓭𝓼💋 @yankeesgoddess Yo... why the fuck does Khloe Kardashian have hands like Nosferatu?? Yo... why the fuck does Khloe Kardashian have hands like Nosferatu?? 😳 https://t.co/m725VidCED

Case @Cactuscali1991 Things im afraid of:



*Failure

*Rejection

*Khloe Kardashian's hands Things im afraid of:*Failure*Rejection*Khloe Kardashian's hands

ᴀʟʟ ᴛʜᴇ sᴛᴀʀs ✨ @___iSLAYED I’m trying not to laugh…I’m trying…but I just seen Khloe Kardashian’s hands and all I see is I’m trying not to laugh…I’m trying…but I just seen Khloe Kardashian’s hands and all I see is https://t.co/Zrgg1DklOc

This is not the first time the Kardashian-sister has been questioned about her hands. A few years ago, a promotional picture for her company Good American caught the attention of many. Her feet and fingers appeared drastically elongated from the rest of her body.

Khloe's Good American promotional picture (Image via khloekardashian/Instagram)

She clarified the situation on Instagram:

“HA I’m cracking up! 4a few of those GA photos, we shot on a camera lens that creates a stretching effect. The closer the object is to the camera, they will get elongated. So in some of my photos, my feet/fingers look incredibly long.”

She also assured fans that she had normal-sized limbs in the Instagram comment.

