Khloe Kardashian racism controversy intensifies after N-word clip resurfaces online

Khloe Kardashian landed in hot waters for past racially inappropriate comment (Image via Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
Khloe Kardashian landed in hot waters for past racially inappropriate comment (Image via Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
Barsha Roy
ANALYST
Modified Jan 11, 2022 01:18 AM IST
News

Khloe Kardashian recently came under fire after an old clip of the reality star allegedly using the N-word resurfaced on social media.

Footage from a 2019 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians shows Khloe speaking to Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian about her child’s ethnicity:

"Hashtag fact, my baby is black… I'm gonna get called as a n**** lover all day long, who the f*** cares".
Dear @hulu, If you continue to enable the Kardashian family and give them a platform, I will cancel your service. I will never condone racism or bullying the way the Kardashian/Jenner family continues to perpetuate. Khloe saying the N word 👇#BoycottHulu #CancelKardashians https://t.co/GzolGCoOZB

According to The Sun, the socialite was reportedly responding to haters who accused her sister Kim of cultural appropriation at the time.

The old footage went viral on social media and people immediately called out Khloe Kardashian for her racially inappropriate remarks.

While the TV personality maintained her silence on the issue, she recently took to Instagram to post adorable snaps of her daughter True and her pet kitten.

However, some social media users took to Reddit to claim that Khloe posted photos of her child to distract fans from the ongoing controversy. One fan wrote:

"True and her kitten are adorable, but I am just reminded of that theory where they post their kids after a scandal."

Another added:

“Posting their kids when something bad gets brought up about them."

A third user commented:

"Queue the 'use the kids to distract from scandals' trick."
The latest drama comes just a few days after Khloe’s longtime on-and-off partner Tristan Thompson confessed about fathering a child with fitness trainer Maralee Nichols.

After receiving positive paternity test results, the NBA player even apologized to Khloe on social media.

Fans trend #CancelKardashians in response to Khloe Kardashian racism controversy

Khloe Kardashian found herself in the middle of a racist controversy as an old clip of her using the N-word made the rounds on social media. This also led to fans highlighting the TV star’s alleged racially inappropriate incidents from the past.

One Reddit user pointed out that the Good American co-founder once placed leashes on her African-American friends for a mid-2000s red carpet event.

She was also accused of lightening her daughter True’s photos over the years and called out for reposting a 2019 Instagram story with “Love thy racist neighbor” written on a picture.

The latest controversy comes ahead of the release of a new Hulu show titled The Kardashians. This prompted many fans to ask the network to ban the show from hitting screens.

Netizens also took to Twitter to trend #CancelKardashians and #BoycottHulu in response to the drama:

I will never condone racism or bullying the way the Kardashian/Jenner family continues to perpetuate #boycotthulu #cancelkardashians
Cancelled my @hulu subscription today! Racism isn’t right on any platform but @hulu wants us to pay for them to stream racist ppl like @KhloeKardashian whom thinks it’s okay to use the N-Word like it’s a joke and has no offensive meaning to it. #CancelKardashians
@khloekardashian Please sign the petition to have @hulu cancel the Kardashian’s new show. #BoycottHulu #CancelKardashians chng.it/nhHvRCD7GB
Cancel the Kardashians. Period. #cancelkardashians I'm so disappointed and disgusted... yet not surprised.
@TheKempire WTH @hulu? This is NOT the behavior of someone who actually loves & RESPECTS Black people. I'll be cancelling my service too if this show is not cancelled. #cancelkardashians
@khloekardashian Khloe stop diverting and start apologizing for saying the N word and bullying Jordyn Woods. #CancelKardashians #BoycottHulu https://t.co/Ny2IDFNtwJ

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Khloe Kardashian will address the controversy in the days to come. Meanwhile, Hulu has also decided to refrain from acknowledging the ongoing drama while moving forward with The Kardashians.

The teaser from the series released on December 31, 2021. The new show will reportedly premiere sometime this year and follows events from Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Edited by R. Elahi
