Who was Angela Kukawski? Kardashians and Nicki Minaj pay tribute as former business manager found dead at 55

Angela Kukawski, who was well-known for being the Kardashians’ and Nicki Minaj’s business manager, has passed away at the age of 55. The stars paid tribute to the late mother-of-five on social media. Police officials suspect homicide.

According to E! Online, Angela Kukawski was found dead in her car on December 23, 2021 in Simi Valley, California. She had reportedly been missing since the 22nd of this month.

Rapper-songwriter Nicki Minaj shared on her Instagram story:

“Hardest working, most reliable, sweetest person you could ever know. You didn't deserve this, Angela. My heart is breaking for your children. Rest in peace.”

The Kardashian- family issued an official statement regarding Angela Kukawski’s death to TMZ. It read:

“Angela was truly the best. She cared about every one of us and made things happen that were impossible. She will be greatly missed and we send our sincere condolences to her family and loved ones during this most difficult time.”

Angela Kukawski was based in Los Angeles and worked for Boulevard Management, Woodland Hills.

How did Angela Kukawski die?

According to her company’s website, the late business manager specialized in “financial management services to entertainers, athletes, and high net-worth individuals.”

Angela Kukawski’s death has been ruled a homicide by the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s office. Her cause of death has been predicted to be through sharp and blunt force injuries to the head. Strangulation has been predicted as well.

Kanye West Streams @kanyestreams1 RIP Angela Kukawski ❤️



Some of the people she business managed for are Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Offset, & Nicki Minaj



Clearly a very trusted and intelligent person. 🕊 RIP Angela Kukawski ❤️ Some of the people she business managed for are Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Offset, & Nicki MinajClearly a very trusted and intelligent person. 🕊

According to investigators, the manager was allegedly killed by her boyfriend Jason Barker. She may have been killed at their Sherman Oaks home before the 49-year-old disposed of her body in Simi Valley.

Barker was arrested on December 23, according to online jail records pertaining to the case. An arraignment had been scheduled for December 28, where he was charged with one count of murder with malice.

He was also charged with one count of torture "with the intent to cause cruel and extreme pain and suffering for the purpose of revenge, extortion, persuasion and for a sadistic purpose, inflict great bodily injury,” according to court records.

Barker is currently at the Inmate Reception Center in Los Angeles. He has been held on a $3.07 million bail.

The investigation regarding Angela Kukawski is ongoing. According to the Daily Mail, Barker is scheduled to appear in the Van Nuys Municipal Court on January 12.

