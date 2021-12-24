Who is Kevin Perez, aka Kay Flock? Rapper arrested for Harlem barbershop murder of 24-year-old Oscar Hernandez

Kay Flock was reportedly arrested on December 24 after he killed a man earlier this month. A recent tweet by DJ Akademiks says that the rapper was reported to have murdered the man outside a barbershop.

Flock had problems with the 24-year-old man, whose name is said to be Oscar Hernandez. Reports from various sources say he murdered the man on December 16, and NYPD’s official Twitter account mentions a homicide alongside a blurred screenshot that appears to be from CCTV footage.

DJ Akademiks disclosed that Flock was wanted for homicide, and he reportedly shot and killed the individual at Manhattan’s Amsterdam Avenue.

Worryingly, various other rappers have been arrested for alleged crimes in the last few months. The list is too long and includes names like Silento, Top5, SpottemGottem, Wisdom Awute, and more.

About Kay Flock in brief

Kay Flock’s debut project was released in November 2021 (Image via LucioFromTheQ/Twitter)

Also known as Kay Roy, he is a well-known rapper and a part of the group Thraxxx. The 18-year-old has 200,000 followers on YouTube, while his Instagram account is deactivated for now.

Flock’s first song, FTO, was released through the internet in May 2020. He is famous for his drill music and gained recognition for his song on the instrumental for 22Gz’s Blixky Gang Freestyle.

Kay Flock also released other songs like Opp Spotter, B-Lovee, PSA, Being Honest. Released in November 2021, his debut project was called The D.O.A. Tape.

Flock also appeared on Lil Tjay’s single, Not In The Mood, which featured Fivio Foreign and remained in the 61st position on the Billboard Hot 100.

Accusations on Kay Flock

The official Twitter account of DJ Akademiks says that according to the police, Kay Flock went to a barbershop and saw Oscar Hernandez, with whom he had some personal issues.

Both argued, eventually walking out of the shop, where the rapper lost his cool and pointed his gun at Oscar. Reports say Flock shot the man in the neck and back and wore a mask while shooting.

Also Read Article Continues below

NYPD’s official Twitter account released a “Wanted” poster of Flock before they nabbed him and mentioned him as a perpetrator in the possible cause of arrest.

