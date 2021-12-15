"Police officer dad and district attorney brother": Internet reacts as Freddie Gibbs and Jim Jones get into a fight 

Freddie Gibbs and Jim Jones recently got into a brawl with each other in Miami.

Gibbs and his crew were reportedly dining at Prime 112 on the night of December 14 when they ran into Jones’ group and a fight broke out between the two after a heated exchange of words.

Jones initially went towards Gibbs with some negative things the latter had said about Jones in the past. While they were arguing, someone from Jones’ crew punched Gibbs in the face.

Gibbs was then attacked by Jones followed by the former’s bodyguard being hit and kicked in the face while he was down. Further details are awaited on the incident.

Akademiks makes fun of the incident on Twitter

The brawl incident between Freddie Gibbs and Jim Jones thoroughly entertained Akademiks after he read an Instagram post by VladTV. The post talked about Gibbs and his crew reportedly being beaten up by the Jones's crew at Prime 112.

DJ Akademiks @Akademiks Freddie Gibbs definitely tellin his police officer dad and District Attorney brother on Jim Jones. Freddie Gibbs definitely tellin his police officer dad and District Attorney brother on Jim Jones.

Akademiks stated on Twitter that Freddie Gibbs would definitely tell on Jones and his crew, to his police officer father and District Attorney brother. The DJ further taunted Gibbs by asking if he was all right.

Rivalry of Freddie Gibbs with Jim Jones and Akademiks

Gibbs and Jones became enemies back in 2014 when the former alleged that Jones was a fake gangster. A week later, Gibbs was the victim of gunfire after a show at Rough Trade in Brooklyn.

Freddie Gibbs escaped without any injuries but two members of his group were injured. In an interview with NY Post, he said that they tried to kill 2Pac and him, but he is still alive. When it was suggested that Jones could be involved, Gibbs replied that he was not sure.

Freddie Gibbs is already a rival of Jim Jones and Akademiks (Images by Tim Mosenfelder, Johnny Nunez and Earl Gibson III via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Gibbs and Akademiks have been hitting each other online for several months.

Gibbs also appeared shirtless on Jalen & Jacoby and said that he is training for a fight. When Jalen asked who he was training to fight with, Gibbs replied by saying that it was "DJ Akademiks" and a fight was possible between them. He also said that he did not want any money and but if he won, he wanted Akademiks to delete his Instagram, Twitter and leave rapping.

Twitter users react to Gibbs and Jones' fight

The story of Freddie Gibbs and Jim Jones getting into a fight is currently trending on Twitter. However, Twitter users also reacted on their way to the incident.

Gibbs and Jones have been rivals for a long time for some reasons and the same also applies to the rivalry between Gibbs and Akademiks.

