"Fragile masculinity": Logan Paul attacks man outside LA nightclub, leaves the internet divided 

Controversial podcast host and boxer Logan Paul got into a physical altercation with a stranger outside popular Los Angeles club Nightingale. The event, which occurred on Wednesday night, has given detractors of the 26-year-old another chance to mock him. This time for his “fragile masculinity.”

In the aforementioned dispute, the unidentified heckler called the “Impaulsive” podcast co-host a “p**sy.” Subsequently, the latter went on to slap him upside the head.

The altercation took place in WeHo when several fans of the YouTuber approached him, seeking his autograph. The heckler asked Paul about his rumored fight with professional heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson, which cascaded into a physical altercation outside the club.

Logan Paul was seen striking at the stranger’s head and progressed to push him aggressively. Surprisingly, the YouTuber-turned-boxer was seen smiling throughout the altercation.

Logan Paul receives backlash for his “fragile masculinity” following quarrel outside a club

The crowd was audibly shocked when the stranger passed an informal remark towards Logan Paul, saying:

“Are you a p**sy, or what??”

The unidentified stranger attempted to walk away after commenting on Paul but received a shocking blow to his face. Logan Paul’s podcast co-host Mike Majlak urged the former to go into the club as security got hold of the heckler.

Suffice to say, the internet was left unsurprised by Logan Paul pouncing at the stranger. Coupled with the instant backlash, some comments included:

Many followers argued that Logan Paul should have handled the situation in a mature manner. Some claimed that the YouTuber was inebriated during the event and recommended him to stay away from alcohol.

Logan Paul recently fought 8 rounds against professional boxer Floyd Mayweather in June. Following its pay-per-view success, Paul is rumored to be returning to the ring in February 2022 alongside former professional boxer Mike Tyson.

