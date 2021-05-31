Who is Logan Paul's boxing coach, Milton Lacroix?

Logan Paul’s boxing coach is Milton Lacroix, aka Milton Supreme.

Milton Lacroix has been training boxers in the amateur and professional realm since the mid-1980s. One of his star pupils, Shannon Briggs, notably captured the world heavyweight title. Briggs is a former WBO and lineal world heavyweight champion who was regarded as one of the top heavyweight boxers in the world during his prime.

In the 1980s and ‘90s, Milton Lacroix’s students managed to impress one and all in the NYC Golden Gloves, winning multiple tournaments. Lacroix was a highly sought-after trainer in the amateur circuit during the time.

Moreover, Lacroix is also known for the work he’s done with amateur boxers in Florida. He's helped many amateur and professional pugilists hone their skills and acquire an in-depth understanding of the sweet science.

YouTube megastar and internet personality Logan Paul started training in the art of boxing a few years back in preparation for his white-collar boxing match against fellow YouTuber KSI.

Logan Paul initially trained under the tutelage of Lacroix’s longtime pupil, former boxing world heavyweight champion Shannon Briggs. However, after Paul's split decision loss against KSI in their rematch, a professional boxing bout in 2019, Paul parted ways with Briggs. The YouTuber has since been working under the guidance of Lacroix.

Milton Lacroix has been devoting a considerable amount of time to Logan Paul ahead of Paul’s fight against Floyd Mayweather

Over the past few years, Milton Lacroix has devoted a significant amount of time to Logan Paul. The amount of time he spends training ‘The Maverick’ has increased considerably ahead of Paul's upcoming fight against Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather.

Logan Paul is widely regarded as one of the most successful YouTubers and internet personalities in the world. Paul started posting content on social media platforms at a very young age and rose to prominence around 2013.

Along with his younger brother Jake Paul, Logan gained a significant following on YouTube and eventually transitioned into mainstream pop culture. Logan and Jake competed as amateur wrestlers in high school and took to the art of boxing a few years ago. The Paul brothers competed against British YouTube brother-duo KSI and Deji in white-collar boxing matches in 2018.

This, in turn, resulted in the popularization of YouTubers and other social media influencers competing in celebrity boxing matches. The phenomenon of YouTube/social media influencer boxing has become so popular that Logan Paul is now scheduled to fight combat sports legend Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Floyd Mayweather is a titan in the boxing world who retired from professional boxing in 2017. Mayweather, however, competed in an exhibition boxing match after his retirement, picking up a first-round TKO win over Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in December 2018.

Logan Paul is set to face Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition boxing match at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on June 6th, 2021.

Please take 30 seconds to answer this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your MMA needs.