What is Logan Paul's net worth? Exploring YouTuber's fortune ahead of fight with Floyd Mayweather

With fans in high anticipation for the upcoming Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul fight set to air on June 6th. Given all this chatter around the YouTuber, some fans have been curious about how much Logan Paul is worth.

26-year-old YouTuber-turned boxer Logan Paul is well known for his adventurous videos, as well as his multiple scandalous feats from previous years. Joining YouTube in 2013 and starting the Impaulsive podcast in 2018, he then ventured off into boxing in 2019, losing his first match to YouTuber KSI.

I FIGHT FLOYD MAYWEATHER TOMORROW — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) June 5, 2021

Logan Paul's estimated net worth

With 23 million subscribers, his legacy on YouTube has paid him handsomely throughout the years. Along with that notoriety comes Logan's curious fans, who have always wondered how much money he has made up to date.

From his Maverick clothing line to countless brand deals and partnerships, it's an understatement to claim that Logan Paul is simply wealthy. He is also one of the most successful influencers globally, with more than five billion views.

According to reports, Logan Paul's net worth is estimated at $19 million.

As his fight nears, he is allegedly going to have a payout of $250,000, or possibly a much more significant amount.

Logan Paul's upcoming fight against Floyd Mayweather

Logan Paul is set to fight professional boxing legend Floyd Mayweather on June 6th at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL.

Logan currently has a boxing record of 0-1-0. His only loss has been to KSI. Floyd Mayweather, however, has an untouched record of 50-0. With zero defeats so far, fans are wondering if Logan will be able to beat the pro's winning streak, giving him his first win.

Fans will be able to stream the fight from all over the world. In the US, viewers will be able to stream the fight on Showtime and Fanmio for $49.99. The main event is expected to begin around midnight EST.

Edited by Srijan Sen