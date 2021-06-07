"I'm waiting for the nerves to kick-in": Logan Paul "uncomfortably calm" ahead of Floyd Mayweather fight

In a recent interview hours before his highly anticipated bout with Floyd Mayweather, Logan Paul stated he was getting ready by listening to Chinese flute music and skipping around the room.

The former professional boxer and the YouTuber-turned-boxer will fight at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, on Sunday, June 6th. Fans are excited to see if the former will preserve his 50-0 legacy or if Logan will notch his first win.

Logan Paul claims he isn't nervous

In a June 6th pre-fight interview with Showtime Boxing, Logan Paul claimed that he was "uncomfortably calm".

"I'm uncomfortably calm, I'm waiting for the nerves to kick in, and I hope they do because, I don't know, I feel ready mentally and physically. I'm here. I'm ready."

The interviewer then gave his perspective on how calm the 26-year-old and his team were before the fight, saying that his locker room was "the most zen" he has "ever seen in [his] life."

Logan continued by giving fans a taste of his non-anxious fight preparation regimen.

"We're chilling; we got the Chinese flutes playing, you know, I'm just skipping around the room having a good time. I don't know, but I'm sure I'll get nervous during the ring walk. Maybe."

The internet personality finished the interview by saying he had "nothing to lose" since all the pressure was on Floyd Mayweather to maintain his career winning streak of 50-0.

"I truly give no f***s. Like, I'm so disconnected yet connected and invested at the same time. I have so much confidence."

Fans troll Logan for being too calm

Fans took to the comments section to point out how "petrified" the Ohio native looked. Despite stating how calm he was before the fight, viewers were saying otherwise.

To add, many stated that Logan Paul didn't seem like he was going to win, despite his height and weight difference to Floyd Mayweather.

Fans around the world are excited to see the two go head-to-head tonight, Sunday, June 6th. It will be available to stream for $49.99 on Showtime and Fanmio in the US.

