Details of EXO D.O.'s solo debut album are released, fans react to news of bonus tracks

EXO's D.O. is releasing his solo debut album soon, and fans are rejoicing as information regarding the drop continues to pour in.

D.O. (or Doh Kyung-soo) is a singer for the K-POP boy band EXO from SM TOWN (or SM Entertainment). Born on January 12th, 1993, the singer-songwriter debut as a member of EXO's (known as EXO-K at the time) original line-up in 2012.

He is regarded as a complex and skilled singer throughout the industry. He made his debut as an actor with the drama "It's Okay, That's Love," and his performance was well-received. The star went on to act in several dramas and movies, winning awards for the same.

The wait is over for fans of EXO, as SM drops information regarding the album

D.O. made his mandatory military service enlistment in 2020, completing it in 2021. Since getting discharged, many fans have anticipated news for his eventual solo debut as other members of EXO had already made theirs.

Fortunately for them, the wait was not long as on June 25th, his label, SM Entertainment, announced that the 28-year-old would be releasing his first EP, titled "Empathy," or "공감" on July 26th.

Today, details regarding the album's packaging and contents were released by the company.

Empathy will have two different versions, a Photobook version and a Digipack version.

The Photobook version comes with a dust jacket featuring D.O., a photobook with 80 pages, a CD, a folded poster, a photocard, and another poster.

The Digipack version further splits into two choices - a Blue version or a Grey version. While the visuals and the picture contents of the albums will be different, they essentially come with a cover, a 28-page photobook, a CD, a folded poster, a photo card, and another poster.

All of the content will feature D.O. in various concepts pertaining to the album, with the pictures differing based on the type of album you receive.

Tracklist for D.O.'s EP, Empathy

There will be a total of eight tracks on D.O.'s solo debut album:

Rose [title track] I'm gonna love you (feat Wonstein) My Love It's Love Dad I'm Fine Rose [English Version] [BONUS] Si Fueras Mia [BONUS]

Fans of D.O. and EXO react to upcoming release, share excitement over bonus tracks

As the tracklist was dropped for D.O.'s solo debut EP, many noticed two bonus tracks on the album, which surprised fans.

One track is a bonus English version of the title track "Rose," while the second one was a Spanish track titled "Si Fueras Mia," which fans did not see coming.

EXO-Ls (fans of EXO) and D.O. fans alike gathered on Twitter to discuss the upcoming release.

Korean, English, and Spanish songs in one album wow Kyungsoo 😭 pic.twitter.com/sOp0xpa59r — 🅠🅤🅘🅝 (⊼⌔⊼) (@quinsehun) July 19, 2021

SPANISH TRACK IN EMPATHY? WELL TIME TO BRING BACK WHEN KYUNGSOO, JUNMYEON, BAEKHYUN, AND CHANYEOL SANG SABOR A MI 😭 pic.twitter.com/CKEdXH78SF — ◟ari (@oshcuddles) July 19, 2021

kyungsoo knows we love his english accent and we are a simp for his vocals in sabor a mi maybe thats why he has 2 bonus tracks in english and in spanish i cannot — i am so fucking thrilled

pic.twitter.com/JCV4IUyDhf — monty • 공감 7/26🌹 (@KSOOVIBE) July 19, 2021

witnessing kyungsoo finally be able to say “my album” is just pic.twitter.com/C0KItOH499 — nad d-7 🥀 (@singerdoh) July 19, 2021

a debut solo album with six tracks + two bonus tracks, one song featuring wonstein, a tt written by kyungsoo himself, and has three languages: korean, english, and spanish. a versatile soloist kyungsoo indeed! — ً (@rnbdyo) July 19, 2021

we're getting a spanish song from kyungsoo's solo album so let me bring back this video of him saying "sorry señorita"pic.twitter.com/zERgF18Qel — ‎ً (@chanbaektwts) July 19, 2021

I’M GOING TO MANIFEST KYUNGSOO PLAYING THE GUITAR WHILE SINGING FOR THIS SOLO DEBUT IDC IDC 😭🤲🏻😭🤲🏻 — klau 🌹 공감 (@kokokbop) July 19, 2021

KYUNGSOO IS SO SWEET FOR INCLUDING AN ENGLISH AND SPANISH SONG IN HIS FIRST SOLO ALBUM. THAT’S SO SPECIAL 😭 — ◟ari (@oshcuddles) July 19, 2021

imagine flexing that hard that you put songs in THREE languages in ur solo debut album .... only doh kyungsoo man, multi lingual extraordinaire, who's doing it like him — lee (@filmksoo) July 19, 2021

#KYUNGSOO's message on Empathy photocards

•PB ver: I hope you get a lot of happiness energy

•Digipack blue ver: I hope you'll always healthy and happy

•Digipack gray ver: thank you for loving my album a lot~ pic.twitter.com/30hyfB7ODW — 귀여운 복쯍아🍑 (@dyonigiri) July 19, 2021

kyungsoo doing fanservice through his works — DKS1 🌹 (@freexingsoo) July 19, 2021

kyungsoo truly a romanticist. the album itself is so beautiful and aesthetically pleasing, even the content is full of love songs. pic.twitter.com/GsDCHPP040 — ً (@dohsjoy) July 19, 2021

EXO D.O.'s album will be released very soon. A music video for the title track, Rose, is scheduled to come out simultaneously. Just before that, a teaser for the music video will come out on July 23rd, so fans can look forward to that.

