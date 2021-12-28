Kim Kardashian leaves fans fuming after posting 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' spoilers on her Instagram story

On Monday, December 27, Kim Kardashian posted two snaps of the latest Marvel blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home in her Instagram stories. The two photos contained massive spoilers for the latest film, which had only been released for less than 13 days at the time.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way home.

Kim Kardashian watched the NWH movie on Monday night at her home theater and posted the pictures featuring the three variants of Spider-Man. The stories showcased all the versions of Peter Parker embracing each other during the movie's end.

The inclusion of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's version of the character was long-rumored but never confirmed and was meant to surprise the movie-goers. Thus, the 41-year-old's post revealing the surprise characters of the film enraged fans who did not watch the movie. Later, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star realized her mistake and deleted the Instagram stories.

Marvel fans left infuriated after Kim Kardashian posted major spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home

Kardashian revealed the plot point of the story, which all three Spider-Man actors denied for months. The producers denied the inclusion of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire even after multiple leaked set photos featured the actors together.

Following her Instagram stories, Twitter expressed their frustrating opinions about avoiding spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home, only to have Kim Kardashian post about them. Some even pointed out her privilege to have the film screen at the comfort of her home.

Youtube: Kennedy Jene @urfavvirgoken I went all this time without Spider-Man spoilers JUST to have Kim Kardashian ruin it for me in her insta story I went all this time without Spider-Man spoilers JUST to have Kim Kardashian ruin it for me in her insta story https://t.co/4RaZBZweGx

lol @seskarabooo not kim kardashian spoiling spider man on her story😭

wtf so SICK not kim kardashian spoiling spider man on her story😭wtf so SICK https://t.co/r0TLW8GSKe

Kim's posts, which have since been deleted, come after the cast of No Way Home had made a promotional video requesting viewers not to spoil the film's plot after watching the movie. NWH stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon, had released a video on December 14 where they said collectively:

"(Tom:)We just wanted to put out a little message…(Zendaya:) asking that when you guys do see the movie, (Jacob:) please, don't spoil it for anyone…(Tom:) Yeah, no spoilers."

The backlash Kim Kardashian has faced over posting spoilers is not surprising, considering the immense popularity of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film has grossed over $1 billion worldwide since its release, despite several viewers being reluctant to watch it in theaters amidst the pandemic.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider