'Spider-Man: No Way Home' ending explained: What happened to Green Goblin, Doc Ock, and Electro? (Spoilers)

Spider-Man: No Way Home is finally out in theaters and lived up to almost every hype it generated. As expected of every Marvel movie, NWH also contains credit scenes, which tease future Spider-Man in and out of the MCU.

No Way Home also set up the events leading up to Doctor Strange 2: Multiverse of Madness while giving viewers glimpses of the upcoming film in the post-credit scene of NWH.

Furthermore, the mid-credit scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home also sets up the presence of a symbiote spawn in the MCU. This leaves an option for the symbiote to reach MCU's Peter Parker or Flash Thompson. It is unlikely that the MCU will make a new variant of Venom, which tethers with another Eddie Brock.

Note: This article contains major spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

How did the villains survive in their original universes after being cured at the end of No Way Home?

The ending of Spider-Man: No Way Home might have been confusing for some viewers as MCU does their time travel bits differently than the rest of the sci-fi franchisees. All the cured villains before returning to their original universes were from different timelines.

For instance, Norman Osborn in the Raimiverse died years before Doc Ock. Meanwhile, Electro is on his separate timeline, even from Andrew's Peter Parker, despite being from the same universe.

So, the question remains, how were Andrew and Tobey's Peter remember the events regarding Green Goblin and Doc Ock, and Electro, respectively. This could be answered by Professor Hulk's quote from Avengers: Endgame,

"If you travel back into your own past, that destination becomes your future, and your former present becomes the past, which can't now be changed by your new future."

This basically means that when the villains got cured, it caused their nexus event, which created a branch timeline/reality. This means that the cured villains went to their individual timelines where they were alive and presumably redeemed themselves.

Therefore, in the multiverse, these nexus events of each villain created at least two timelines - one where they died or continued in the life of crime, and the other where they were cured.

However, the multiverse theory still does not explain how Doctor Strange's awry spell summoned Jamie Foxx's Electro (Max Dillon) even when he was unaware of Spider-Man's true identity.

