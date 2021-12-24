Who is Brooke Reyna? All about Jacob Batalon's girlfriend

Amidst the promotion for Spider-Man: No Way Home, Jacob Batalon, who portrays Ned in the film, revealed his girlfriend, Brooke Reyna. The 25-year-old Filipino-American actor, during his Wired interview segment - Web's Most Searched Questions - spoke about meeting his girlfriend.

While answering a Google search query about his girlfriend, Jacob Batalon disclosed Brooke's name and said:

"I love her to death."

The Hawaiian native actor further added:

"We met on a night out, really random. I feel like I wasn't really looking for anyone and she kind of just popped into my life. And now we're together."

What is known about Jacob Batalon's girlfriend, Brooke Reyna?

While not much is known about Reyna, she is likely to be around Jacob Batalan's age. Reyna goes by b_lareina on her Instagram and has over 53,000 followers. She also appears to be in the e-commerce business, as evident by her profile on the social e-commerce platform, Depop. Reyna has multiple shoes, purses, and beachwear on the platform, which has fetched her a 5-star rating.

Jacob Batalon and Brooke Reyna's relationship

Jacob and Brooke have been together since early 2021 or late 2020. The couple made their first public appearance in March. The No Way Home star posted a short video of himself alongside Brooke with the caption:

"Alexa play lucky by Britney Spears."

The couple have visited Disneyland multiple times as per their pictures on Instagram. Jacob Batalon and Brooke Reyna went to Disneyland in March and August. While speaking to 1883 Magazine, Jacob Batalon said that his girlfriend encouraged him to become a vegan. He revealed:

"My girlfriend really encouraged me to go vegan and I've been doing a lot of plant-based dishes recently."

Batalon also insinuated that the two read books together, including Fat Vampire's book series Johnny B. Truant. While the couple seem to showcase glimpses of their lives together on Jacob's Instagram, Brooke Reyna is private about her personal life.

