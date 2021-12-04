‘Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade’: Release date, performances and more

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade is set to return this year. From celebrity hosts to famous Disney characters, everyone will go down to the Main Street U.S.A., followed by several solo and group performances.

This holiday special event brings the Christmas spirit to the world and also shares updates about The Walt Disney Company.

The official synopsis of Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day celebration reads:

“Join celebrity hosts for the two-hour Christmas day special as they follow the famous Christmas Day Parade down Main Street U.S.A., featuring performances by some of today’s top artists across Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California. Also during the Christmas Day Parade, viewers will be treated to several Disney Parks sneak peeks, including a behind-the-scenes looks into future attractions coming to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California.”

When and where will the event air?

ABC is the go-to network to stream holiday events. Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day will also air on ABC in the festival’s morning — Sunday, December 25.

From Walt Disney Resort, the annual celebration will air for two hours, from 10.00 AM ET to 12.00 PM ET.

The show will also be available on Hulu and on the network’s website.

All about ‘Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade’

Dance expert siblings Derek Hough and Julianne Hough are the hosts of the event. They will be joined by Trevor Jackson and Sherry Cola.

Prior to Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade, Derek and Julianne recently hosted The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration that was released last month on ABC.

Meanwhile, the upcoming Disney event celebrates Christmas with a parade and musical performances.

Check out the celebrities and their performance list here:

Derek and Julianne: “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town”

Kristin Chenoweth: “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”

Darren Criss: “Christmas Dance”

Pentatonix: “I Saw Three Ships”

Meg Donnelly: “Jingle Bell Rock”

Jimmie Allen: “White Christmas”

Norah Jones: “Run Rudolph Run”

Brett Eldredge: “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”

Gwen Stefani: “Cheer for the Elves”

The Walt Disney World Resort recently competed its 50 years, and thus, the holiday celebration, Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day, will give a sneak peek at a few new things launched or to be started soon.

It will include Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser (to open on March 1, 2022), Disney Cruise Line, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Encanto and Steven Spielberg’s new movie, West Side Story.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia