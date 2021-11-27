Where to watch Encanto? Streaming release date, Disney + details, cast and more

The teaser trailer for Disney's Encanto was unveiled on July 8, 2021. A fantastic first look with the music of Germaine Franco, the film composer behind Coco, was admired by fans all over the globe.
Showcasing a Colombian musical background, Encanto seemed like a promising project to follow the critical performance of Raya and the Last Dragon.
Encanto is already out in most countries and has repeated the critical success of Disney's previous animated productions. The animated musical comedy has already gathered a rating of 92% on Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer, while Metacritic shows a Metascore of 75. Both sites' user reviews also have similar ratings.
As of now, the release is theatrical, and fans can expect its arrival on Disney+ soon. If readers want to know more about Encanto's streaming details, cast, and more, they should not skip the next part of this article.
Disney's Encanto: Theatrical release, streaming details, arrival on Disney+, and more
Disney's Encanto: Release date for theatres
As already mentioned, Disney's latest offering is already playing in cinemas of most of the nations. The film was released in states like the USA, UK, Ireland, Netherlands, France, Germany, and more on November 24.
However, nations like Mexico, Australia, Argentina, UAE, Singapore, et cetera welcomed Encanto on November 25. Similarly, countries including India, Japan, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, and more were the last to receive the release this week on November 26.
When will Encanto arrive on Disney+?
Makers are giving Encanto a 30-day theatrical run in the USA, and fans will have no other option except to visit the nearby cinemas. After the culmination of the run, the movie will make its way to Disney's OTT platform.
Viewers can expect the arrival of Encanto around December 24, 2021, on Disney+. Therefore, they should get a suitable subscription for the platform before the release, in order to catch a hassle-free premiere.
The annual plan of $79.99 seems pretty cost-effective, but fans can choose the suitable option according to their wallets. For countries like India, viewers can expect the arrival of Encanto on Disney+ Hotstar.
Encanto: Cast and characters
Encanto is a musical comedy that showcases the characters of hispanic origin, and therefore, makers have casted the actors by keeping their backgrounds in mind. Hence, fans will notice a predominantly hispanic voice cast which includes the following:
- Stephanie Beatriz voices Mirabel Madrigal
- Noemi Josefina Flores voices Young Mirabel
- John Leguizamo voices Bruno Madrigal
- María Cecilia Botero voices Abuela Alma Madrigal
- Olga Merediz has lent her voice for Alma's singing performances.
- Diane Guerrero voices Isabela Madrigal
- Jessica Darrow voices Luisa Madrigal
- Angie Cepeda voices Julieta Madrigal
- Wilmer Valderrama voices Agustín Madrigal
- Carolina Gaitán voices Pepa Madrigal
- Mauro Castillo voices Félix Madrigal
- Adassa voices Dolores Madrigal
- Rhenzy Feliz voices Camilo Madrigal
- Ravi-Cabot Conyers voices Antonio Madrigal
- Maluma voices Mariano Guzman
- Alan Tudyk voices Pico
Due to the movie's musical fantasy theme based around a family, many fans have compared Encanto with Coco. Although the comparison isn't unfair, Encanto brings a different charm of adventure and justifies all the good reviews it's getting.
However, viewers should not listen to anyone but themselves when deciding whether or not to give Encanto a chance.