‘DWTS’ fans take a dig at Julianne Hough’s “Greta” goof-up

The finale of Dancing with the Stars (DWTS), Season 30, aired on Monday night, with Iman Shumpert being declared the winner. The episode was filled with many highlights, but the best one was the show’s alum Julianne Hough returning to the judges’ panel.

She is a renowned choreographer and sister of Derek Hough. A few days ago, Derek announced that he was in quarantine as he tested positive for COVID-19. This left fans disheartened because the finale was supposed to feature his performance.

On D Day, ABC made up for it by bringing in his sister, Julianne, who is equally loved by the fans. While she was judging the finalists, the DWTS guest judge goofed up, and fans have since been having a gala time on social media.

Why are fans making fun of Julianne Hough?

During the freestyle round, JoJo Siwa and pro Jenna Johnson delivered a terrific performance on the Dancing with the Stars stage. The judges were extremely impressed with their performance.

Julianne also appreciated her saying that Siwa can be the change-maker in the world, and then she compared her with Joan of Arc and Greta Gerwig. According to fans, Julianne wanted to say, Greta Thunberg, the activist, not Gerwig, the actress.

Since her goof-up, netizens have been taking a dig at the choreographer:

Amanda Azar @amandaazar did julianne say greta gerwig when she meant greta thunberg i'm losing it lol #DWTS did julianne say greta gerwig when she meant greta thunberg i'm losing it lol #DWTS

Courtney Forrest @courtyforrest Julianne Hough just used Joan of Arc and…Greta Gerwig in the same sentence about icons…🤨🧐🤔 #DWTS Julianne Hough just used Joan of Arc and…Greta Gerwig in the same sentence about icons…🤨🧐🤔 #DWTS

SororSalsa @SororSalsa @amandaazar Right? I was wondering...what does Greta Gerwig have to do with this? Is she talking about Lady Bird??? 😂 @amandaazar Right? I was wondering...what does Greta Gerwig have to do with this? Is she talking about Lady Bird??? 😂

Shana 🤓🩰🤡 @shayz0rz Did Julianne just say Greta Gerwig when she probably meant Greta Thunberg or #DWTS Did Julianne just say Greta Gerwig when she probably meant Greta Thunberg or #DWTS

fully vaccinated casual @CritneySpears Lmaooooo Julianne Hough really said Greta Gerwig instead of Greta Thunberg #DWTS Lmaooooo Julianne Hough really said Greta Gerwig instead of Greta Thunberg #DWTS

Nora Keeler 👻 @Seypremacist Wait what I’m the world was Julianne saying about Joan of Arc and Greta Gerwig?!? Lmaoooo #DWTS Wait what I’m the world was Julianne saying about Joan of Arc and Greta Gerwig?!? Lmaoooo #DWTS

Sydney Lewis @zydlewis11 @Seypremacist I think she meant Greta Thunberg but I dont really know something about young people being amazing? lmao @Seypremacist I think she meant Greta Thunberg but I dont really know something about young people being amazing? lmao

Formidable&Relentless also I'm a Shambles @AmandaSuspended Julianne Hough just compared Jojo Siwa to Joan of Arc. Lol Joan of Arc went to fucking WAR. Settle down. #DWTS Julianne Hough just compared Jojo Siwa to Joan of Arc. Lol Joan of Arc went to fucking WAR. Settle down. #DWTS

pettybachnation @pettybachnation is julianne just picking out critiques from a fortune cookie??? like what are these metaphors babe? #DWTS is julianne just picking out critiques from a fortune cookie??? like what are these metaphors babe? #DWTS

Judges were generous during ‘DWTS’ finale

The DWTS Season 30 mentors were Derek, Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli.

Throughout the season, judges were on the receiving end of favoring either Cody Rigsby or Olivia Jade. Even after the fitness instructor made his way to the finals, fans blamed the judges for giving him good scores.

On the night of the finale, the judges gave perfect scores more than once. The first two performances by Amanda Kloots and Rigsby received lesser points, but after that, the panel didn’t ditch their '10' placard.

Check out the DWTS finalists’ scoreboard:

1) Iman Shumpert: 40+40

2) JoJo Siwa: 40+40

3) Kloots: 38+40

4) Rigsby: 36+40

Some fans said judges were “handing out perfect scores like candy,” while many called them generous for doing so during the final episode.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Meanwhile, DWTS fans are urging ABC to bring Julianne back to the panel for the upcoming season.

Edited by Shaheen Banu