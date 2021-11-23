‘DWTS’ fans take a dig at Julianne Hough’s “Greta” goof-up

The finale of Dancing with the Stars (DWTS), Season 30, aired on Monday night, with Iman Shumpert being declared the winner. The episode was filled with many highlights, but the best one was the show’s alum Julianne Hough returning to the judges’ panel.
She is a renowned choreographer and sister of Derek Hough. A few days ago, Derek announced that he was in quarantine as he tested positive for COVID-19. This left fans disheartened because the finale was supposed to feature his performance.
On D Day, ABC made up for it by bringing in his sister, Julianne, who is equally loved by the fans. While she was judging the finalists, the DWTS guest judge goofed up, and fans have since been having a gala time on social media.
Why are fans making fun of Julianne Hough?
During the freestyle round, JoJo Siwa and pro Jenna Johnson delivered a terrific performance on the Dancing with the Stars stage. The judges were extremely impressed with their performance.
Julianne also appreciated her saying that Siwa can be the change-maker in the world, and then she compared her with Joan of Arc and Greta Gerwig. According to fans, Julianne wanted to say, Greta Thunberg, the activist, not Gerwig, the actress.
Since her goof-up, netizens have been taking a dig at the choreographer:
Judges were generous during ‘DWTS’ finale
The DWTS Season 30 mentors were Derek, Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli.
Throughout the season, judges were on the receiving end of favoring either Cody Rigsby or Olivia Jade. Even after the fitness instructor made his way to the finals, fans blamed the judges for giving him good scores.
On the night of the finale, the judges gave perfect scores more than once. The first two performances by Amanda Kloots and Rigsby received lesser points, but after that, the panel didn’t ditch their '10' placard.
Check out the DWTS finalists’ scoreboard:
1) Iman Shumpert: 40+40
2) JoJo Siwa: 40+40
3) Kloots: 38+40
4) Rigsby: 36+40
Some fans said judges were “handing out perfect scores like candy,” while many called them generous for doing so during the final episode.
Meanwhile, DWTS fans are urging ABC to bring Julianne back to the panel for the upcoming season.