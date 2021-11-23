Iman Shumpert wins 'Dancing with the Stars' season 30

Dancing with the Stars Season 30 comes to an end tonight and the winner is Iman Shumpert. The NBA player, along with pro dancer Daniella Karagach, takes home this season’s mirrorball trophy.
The finale of Dancing with the Stars was comprised of two performances from the finalists. Iman Shumpert performed Cha Cha and Foxtrot in the fusion round and later showed off his freestyle moves with his partner Karagach. Both performances earned him a perfect 40 points.
Before the winner's announcement, the finalists were shown a clip that featured their loved ones. In Iman Shumpert’s video, his father said that the athlete always wins, and clearly that is what happened.
Fans happy with Iman Shumpert’s win
Even before the finale episode started, fans predicted that Iman Shumpert would be the winner. The star showed growth with each performance and his athletic moves were used strategically in choreography by Karagach.
His win has left fans happy and satisfied with DWTS' Season 30 result.
Who was the first runner-up of the ‘DWTS’ finale?
The DWTS Season 30 finale was an absolute delight to watch. The show opened with a group performance by all the 15 celebrities.
The judge's panel included Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba. The fourth judge, Derek Hough, couldn’t be part of the finale, as he recently tested COVID-19 positive. His sister and DWTS alum Julianne Hough took his place.
After the finalists gave their best in both rounds, it was time to announce the winner. As per the scoreboard, JoJo Siwa and Iman Shumpert were at the top of the scoreboard, while Amanda Kloots was second last and Cody Rigsby scored the least.
Kloots was the first celebrity to be eliminated from the DWTS finale, followed by Rigsby. So, clearly, the first runner-up was Siwa. Although she didn’t win the season, she has earned immense popularity and praise throughout the season.
Viewers also got to see Melanie C and Jimmy Allen putting up incredible singing shows.
Hosted by supermodel Tyra Banks, Dancing with the Stars Season 30 aired on ABC. To watch the episodes again, one can stream them on the network's website.