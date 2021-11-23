"Why is this montage full of Tyra": Fans react to Melanie C’s song performance on 'DWTS'

DWTS host Tyra Banks has always left people talking online after every episode, and the finale was no different. It started with the ensemble she chose for the first half of Dancing with the Stars Season 30 finale.

While fans called her outfit “mirrorball” and “16-year-old Britney Spears,” they were most annoyed when she appeared more than anyone else in the montage.

After the first round, Melanie C appeared on stage to croon 2 Become 1 by the Spice Girls. While she was performing, a montage was played in the background.

It was filled with beautiful memories and moments that everyone experienced on the stage this season. Fans felt that the video included more of Banks than any other judge or performer.

Netizens ask why Tyra Banks was in montage

Since Banks started her hosting journey on DWTS Season 30, she has often failed to impress viewers with her onscreen presence.

Here’s what fans have to say:

Kate Vanstrom @KateVanstrom Tyra isn’t a contestant! Why are her runaway entrances in the montage??? #DWTS Tyra isn’t a contestant! Why are her runaway entrances in the montage??? #DWTS

charlotte @CharlotteSykes1 who’s ready for the infamous Tyra wardrobe change 😒 #DWTS who’s ready for the infamous Tyra wardrobe change 😒 #DWTS

Heather P @HPszwaro The amount of times Tyra has appeared in this montage #DWTS The amount of times Tyra has appeared in this montage #DWTS https://t.co/2BHbhVtUhh

Jeanette Smith @jnetsmith10 #DWTS Why was Tyra in that montage??? This show is about the dancers, not the host. Ugh! #mylastseasonwatchingDWTS Why was Tyra in that montage??? This show is about the dancers, not the host. Ugh!#mylastseasonwatchingDWTS #DWTS

VIBEZ 💫watermelon sugar zayn @wtrmlnsugarzayn Watching this montage… Tyra is that person who purposely gets themselves in the yearbook 50x #DWTS Watching this montage… Tyra is that person who purposely gets themselves in the yearbook 50x #DWTS

Annie🍹| #weloveutracel 🤍✨ @upsteadschenfrd the montage had me smiling until Tyra was in it and then y’all included Suni running off to be sick in it … #DWTS the montage had me smiling until Tyra was in it and then y’all included Suni running off to be sick in it … #DWTS

charlotte @CharlotteSykes1 tyra can you at least look at Mel c and look like you mean it😂😂 #DWTS tyra can you at least look at Mel c and look like you mean it😂😂 #DWTS

What happened on ‘DWTS’ finale’s first round?

The DWTS Season 30 finale started with all 15 celebrities performing to BTS’ Dynamite. After they impressed viewers, the time came for the finalists to show off their fusion dance moves.

The first pair were Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten who danced the Viennese waltz and paso doble to Never Tear Us Apart. They scored 38 from the judges.

Next in line was Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke, who earned praise from the judges but received 36 points for their fusion dance. The last two performers, JoJo Siwa and Iman Shumpert, earned the first perfect scores of the evening.

Although Siwa couldn’t do her last spin flawlessly, she still received 40 points on her tango and cha cha. Bruno Tonioli, Len Goodman, Julianne Hough and Carrie Ann Inaba loved Siwa and Jenna Johnson’s dance. Tonioli even likened her performance to “nuclear fusion” and described it as "perfection.”

Meanwhile, fans are rooting for their favorite stars, and the winner of DWTS Season 30 will be revealed soon. Siwa and Shumpert are on top for now, as per the judges scores. For the final results, their scores will be combined with audience’s votes.

