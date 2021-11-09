Tyra Banks under fire for "aggressive" move on 'Dancing with the Stars'

While most things went smoothly, season host Tyra Banks seems to have angered fans once again. Her attempt to take the stage, causing an interruption in the middle of Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy's tender moment, has sent fans into an uproar.

Last week, Tyra came under fire for repeatedly pointing out that Olympic gymnast Suni Lee had rushed offstage to vomit following her performance.

Dancing with the Stars Season 30 is turning out to be a massive success! After an entertaining "Queen Night," the following episode "Rhythm Night" was an ode to pop icon Janet Jackson.

Tyra Banks' inconsiderate move on Dancing with the Stars has fans enraged

Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy faced elimination on "Rythym Night" on Episode 9 of Dancing with the Stars Season 30. Upon hearing the news, the star and her pro dance partner embraced each other, but Tyra Banks abruptly cut them off.

Banks's attempt to take the stage to grab screen time and insult the contestants didn't sit well with the viewers.

👩🏻‍🦰 @RedHeadedScot I know Tyra was just hitting her mark but this had big “get tf off the stage” vibes #DWTS I know Tyra was just hitting her mark but this had big “get tf off the stage” vibes #DWTS https://t.co/bvibkOckAR

Tyra's move took fans to Twitter to express their views. Many fans were left missing Tom Bergeron, who hosted the series for 28 seasons.

When Tyra Banks bragged about her friendship with Janet Jackson

47-year-old host Tyra Banks praised the episode's star Janet Jackson a little too much, leading to Janet asking Tyra to stop as she felt "embarrassed."

Tyra spoke about their friendship in such a manner of detail, that it almost seemed like bragging. Viewers of the segment were convinced this was Tyra's attempt to make the show more about herself.

Dancing with the Stars fans were enraged by Tyra over-sharing information, like the time the two stars went out for dinner before a concert.

"Tyra we know Janet is your friend. We get it." - A fan shared.

Dancing with the Stars "Rhythm Nation" episode recap

Dancing with the Stars Season 30 episode 9 was all about pop legend Janet Jackson. In the "Rhythm Nation" episode, contestants had to perform dance numbers twice.

In the first round, the celebrities performed to classic Jackson hits including Escapade, Rhythm Nation, If, Black Cat, Feedback, Any Time, Any Place, All For You and Miss You So Much.

Round two was a dance-off where the participants performed head-to-head, hoping to receive two bonus points from the judges.

Melora Hardin, Amanda Kloots and Suni Lee scored a 42 on the judge's scoreboard. The night ended with Jimmie Allen and Olivia Jade facing elimination.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Dancing with the Stars airs new episodes every Monday on ABC from 8.00 pm to 10.00 pm (ET).

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan