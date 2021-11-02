"Seriously?": JoJo Siwa's score leaves 'Dancing with the Stars' fans furious

Dancing With The Stars' week 7 got JoJo Siwa's fans quite furious. The pop icon has been a fan favorite on the show since the beginning and seeing her in the bottom two came as a complete suprise.
JoJo's performance on last week's Halloween Night garnered her a perfect 40 score from the judges, but this week, the voting polls brought her down to the bottom two along with The Miz.
Fans furious over JoJo Siwa's scores on 'Dancing with the Stars'
Season 30 hasn't been easy for the female celebrities on the show, many of whom have repeatedly found themselves in the bottom two despite strong scores.
However, fans couldn't digest the fact that JoJo was pushed to bottom two. Her scoring less than Olivia Jade came as a shocker as well, with many assuming it to be a technical error.
All about the Queen Week Special Episode
After the elimination of Real Housewives star Kenya Moore last week on the Horror Night episode, nine celebrities battled it out on this week's Queen Night episode.
The contestants usually perform only one dance routine, but this week they had to showcase two dances inspired by the music of the iconic British rock band Queen.
Three celebrities took up the foxtrot style. Actress Melora Hardin danced to Killer Queen, wrestler Mike "The Miz" Mizanin performed to Radio Ga Ga, and Petolon instructor Cody Rigsby shook a leg to You're My Best Friend.
Basketball player Iman Shumpert and gymnast Suni Lee performed the paso doble to Another One Bites the Dust and We Will Rock You.
Other performances included Jimmie Allen doing a Viennese waltz to Somebody to Love. JoJo Siwa performed a tango to Body Language, and Olivia Jade stole the night with her quickstep performance of Fat Bottomed Girls.
Amanda Kloots ended the round with a jive on Don’t Stop Me Now.
On the judge's leaderboard Olivia Jade topped with a score of 42 and JoJo Siwa followed with a solid 39. The Miz scored the least on the leaderboard and faced elimination with a poor 32 mark.
ALSO READArticle Continues below
Dancing With The Stars airs every Monday at 8:00 pm E.T. For more information check local listings.