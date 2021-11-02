"Seriously?": JoJo Siwa's score leaves 'Dancing with the Stars' fans furious

Dancing With The Stars' week 7 got JoJo Siwa's fans quite furious. The pop icon has been a fan favorite on the show since the beginning and seeing her in the bottom two came as a complete suprise.

JoJo's performance on last week's Halloween Night garnered her a perfect 40 score from the judges, but this week, the voting polls brought her down to the bottom two along with The Miz.

Fans furious over JoJo Siwa's scores on 'Dancing with the Stars'

Season 30 hasn't been easy for the female celebrities on the show, many of whom have repeatedly found themselves in the bottom two despite strong scores.

However, fans couldn't digest the fact that JoJo was pushed to bottom two. Her scoring less than Olivia Jade came as a shocker as well, with many assuming it to be a technical error.

Tin-Tin🇵🇭 @khristinepam Jojo Siwa in the bottom 2 is so unbelievable. She literally is the most popular dancer on there. I also doubt that the public keeps voting for OLIVIA JADE. #DWTS Jojo Siwa in the bottom 2 is so unbelievable. She literally is the most popular dancer on there. I also doubt that the public keeps voting for OLIVIA JADE. #DWTS

Holly Payne (Seeking Work!) @jalapenoHP How the HECK were JoJo & Jenna in the bottom 2 after scoring a 39/40 tonight w/ top or near-top scores all season?! Either her fans assumed she was safe & didn’t vote for her (like Pia Toscano on American Idol s10), OR this was another tech error. Something is not right. #dwts How the HECK were JoJo & Jenna in the bottom 2 after scoring a 39/40 tonight w/ top or near-top scores all season?! Either her fans assumed she was safe & didn’t vote for her (like Pia Toscano on American Idol s10), OR this was another tech error. Something is not right. #dwts

@DancingABC I’m done with #DWTS This show sucks so bad and gets worse and worse every season. Fire Tyra. Bring back Tom and Erin. Score properly. And maybe I’ll watch again. Miz shouldnt have gone home, JoJo shouldnt have been in the bottom. And Bobby Bones should have never won. I’m done with #DWTS This show sucks so bad and gets worse and worse every season. Fire Tyra. Bring back Tom and Erin. Score properly. And maybe I’ll watch again. Miz shouldnt have gone home, JoJo shouldnt have been in the bottom. And Bobby Bones should have never won.@DancingABC

Aurora 💓 @afterglowlw They got the shock value they were going for, now let’s never put Jojo and Jenna in the bottom ever again thanks #dwts They got the shock value they were going for, now let’s never put Jojo and Jenna in the bottom ever again thanks #dwts

Suni: shockingly in the bottom 2 - next week she is the first contestant safe



Jojo: shockingly in the bottom 2…. I’ll let you guess what may happen next



#scripted #dwts Olivia: shockingly in bottom 2 - next week she is the first contestant safeSuni: shockingly in the bottom 2 - next week she is the first contestant safeJojo: shockingly in the bottom 2…. I’ll let you guess what may happen next Olivia: shockingly in bottom 2 - next week she is the first contestant safeSuni: shockingly in the bottom 2 - next week she is the first contestant safeJojo: shockingly in the bottom 2…. I’ll let you guess what may happen next#scripted #dwts

chloseph @cloclobeans I’m convinced Jojo was in the bottom for ratings because there’s just NO WAY she was actually in the bottom frfr………and against THE MIZ??? #DWTS I’m convinced Jojo was in the bottom for ratings because there’s just NO WAY she was actually in the bottom frfr………and against THE MIZ??? #DWTS https://t.co/5ZOkErGgic

: Let’s put JoJo in the bottom two to throw everyone off America: the show is rigged and it’s clear JoJo is set to win #DWTS : Let’s put JoJo in the bottom two to throw everyone off America: the show is rigged and it’s clear JoJo is set to win#DWTS: Let’s put JoJo in the bottom two to throw everyone off https://t.co/MOO8kmDC1l

All about the Queen Week Special Episode

After the elimination of Real Housewives star Kenya Moore last week on the Horror Night episode, nine celebrities battled it out on this week's Queen Night episode.

The contestants usually perform only one dance routine, but this week they had to showcase two dances inspired by the music of the iconic British rock band Queen.

Three celebrities took up the foxtrot style. Actress Melora Hardin danced to Killer Queen, wrestler Mike "The Miz" Mizanin performed to Radio Ga Ga, and Petolon instructor Cody Rigsby shook a leg to You're My Best Friend.

Basketball player Iman Shumpert and gymnast Suni Lee performed the paso doble to Another One Bites the Dust and We Will Rock You.

Other performances included Jimmie Allen doing a Viennese waltz to Somebody to Love. JoJo Siwa performed a tango to Body Language, and Olivia Jade stole the night with her quickstep performance of Fat Bottomed Girls.

Amanda Kloots ended the round with a jive on Don’t Stop Me Now.

On the judge's leaderboard Olivia Jade topped with a score of 42 and JoJo Siwa followed with a solid 39. The Miz scored the least on the leaderboard and faced elimination with a poor 32 mark.

Dancing With The Stars airs every Monday at 8:00 pm E.T. For more information check local listings.

