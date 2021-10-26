"She was a dancer before": JoJo Siwa's perfect score on Horror Night irks 'Dancing With The Stars' fans

Dancing With The Stars is already deep into its 30th season with the top nine finalists. On Monday night, October 25, the celebrities performed routines inspired by the horror genre. The night featured JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson doing a jazz number based on the movie It.

Although the judges gave the performance a perfect score of 40, Dancing With The Stars fans were extremely displeased with the decision. According to them, JoJo has an unfair advantage over the other contestants because she has been a dancer all her life.

Fans respond to JoJo Siwa's score on Dancing With The Stars

Dancing With The Stars fans aren't having it with JoJo Siwa, and her "Horror Night" performance video on the official page received a lot of negative comments.

Fans relate to contestants with no prior dance background, which makes it easier to witness their dance journey. However, since JoJo Siwa has been a dancer all her life, fans believe that she can outperform the other contestants with very little effort.

JoJo Siwa's dancing background

The 18-year-old JoJo Siwa created history on Dancing With The Stars, by becoming the first contestant to have a same gender partner. Before the season began, JoJo addressed her dance background:

“I’m not gonna hide that I’m a dancer. I was a dancer my whole life. Am I very out of practice? Absolutely. I perform all the time, but it’s different, you know? I don’t have to strengthen my legs, and ballroom is different. I’ve never taken ballroom. It’s gonna help me in a way, but it also is a disadvantage because I guarantee you the judges are one hundred million percent gonna judge me harder than they do everybody else.”

Dancing With The Stars "Horror Night" episode recap

The Halloween special "Horror Night" had quite a few exciting acts. JoJo's performance received loads of compliments from the judges. Bruno said:

“Terrifying and absolutely brilliant. You turned a nightmare into a work of art.”

Carrie Ann acknowledged that JoJo is a brilliant dancer who always pushes her limits. Len thought it was “scary” and captured the energy of the book. Derek loved the mix between the scary It theme and the Anything Goes theatricality.

Iman Shumpert and JoJo Siwa scored a perfect 40. Suni Lee and Kenya Moore were in the bottom two, and this resulted in Kenya's elimination.

Dancing with the Stars Season 30 premiered September 20 on ABC.

