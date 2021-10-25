"Didn't even think it was a possibility": 'DWTS' star Cody Rigsby on not asking for male dancing partner

Cody Rigsby didn't even think of a same-gender partner on Dancing with the Stars Season 30. The hit ABC competition series is back with another entertaining season, with some interesting twists.

Cody Rigsby is recognized as one of the best fitness instructors at Peloton. He is a well-known face amongst celebrities and already has a strong fanbase, while his Instagram features lavish pictures of his lifestyle and boyfriend.

Cody Rigsby on Dancing With The Stars

The fitness instructor has made it to the top 10 spots in DWTS. The dance icon partnered with Cheryl Burke on the competition series, and fans wondered why he didn't choose a male pro dancer, being part of the LGBTQ+ community.

When Cody was questioned regarding this, he said:

"When the conversation opportunity came up for DWTS, I was just so excited to be on the show, I guess I didn't even think it was a possibility, so I didn't bring it up! Had I maybe had a moment to breathe and recognize an opportunity, I definitely would have asked! I know that Val Chmerkovskiy is really open to having a same s*x partner for next season, and I think that would be incredible!"

Season 30 made history by introducing its first same-gender dance duo this season, JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson. Cody is excited to potentially compete with her in the finale, sharing:

"I think that would be an amazing finale! She's incredible. What she is doing on this show, representing (the LGBTQ community) is amazing. She is showing many little girls and little boys who they can be and giving them permission to create their own path. She is just so wildly herself in so many ways!"

About Cody Rigsby

Hailing from Los Angeles, the 34-year-old didn't have an easy childhood. He was a victim of bullying, which made it very difficult for Cody Rigsby to accept himself.

Fortunately, his passion, dancing, led him out of this gloomy scenario and into the glitz of New York City.

Cody is a celebrated Peloton instructor and is in a relationship with Andrés Alfaro, a fitness instructor like him.

The DWTS participant is described as a "mindful athlete" and prefers He/Him pronouns while addressing him.

Also Read

Aside from Cody Rigsby, Dancing with the Stars Season 30 has celebrity contestants including Matt James, Iman Shumpert, Melora Hardin, Kenya Moore, Martin Love, Olivia Jade, Amanda Kloots, Suni Lee, Melanie C, Jimmie Allen, and Christine Chiu.

Dancing with the Stars Season 30 premiered on September 20 on ABC.

Edited by Ravi Iyer