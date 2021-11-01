When will 'Dancing with the Stars' Episode 8 air? Complete performance list and more about Queen Week

Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) Season 30 is all set to celebrate Queen Week with the remaining celebrity contestants and their professional dancing partners. In the previous episode, contestants and audiences celebrated Halloween with Horror Night special performances.

This time, the performances will be done to the songs of the classic British rock band, Queen. Themed Queen Night, the eighth episode is going to be filled with classy appearances.

The official description of Episode 8 reads:

“It’s Queen Night on ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ and the nine remaining couples return for another week in the ballroom to compete for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy.”

‘Dancing with the Stars’ Episode 8 release date

The Queen Night episode of Dancing with the Stars Season 30 is all set to air on ABC on Monday, November 1, from 8:00 pm to 10:00 pm (ET). Viewers can also opt for streaming services and even watch DWTS new episodes on the network’s website.

The latest episodes of Dancing with the Stars will be available on Hulu the next day.

Performance list of Queen Night special episode

From Foxtrot and Jive to Quickstep and Paso Noble, the Dancing with the Stars celebrities and professional dancers will perform solo dance styles and songs inspired by Queen.

Here’s the performance list:

1) JoJo Siwa and pro Jenna Johnson: Tango to Body Language

2) Amanda Kloots and pro Alan Bersten: Jive to Don’t Stop Me Now

3) Jimmie Allen and pro Emma Slater: Viennese Waltz to Somebody To Love

4) Cody Rigsby and pro Cheryl Burke: Foxtrot to You’re My Best Friend

5) Olivia Jade and pro Val Chmerkovskiy: Quickstep to Fat Bottomed Girls

6) Shumpert and pro Daniella Karagach: Paso Doble to Another One Bites The Dust

7) Melora Hardin and pro Artem Chigvintsev: Foxtrot to Killer Queen

8) Suni Lee and pro Sasha Farber: Paso Doble to We Will Rock You

9) The Miz and pro Witney Carson: Foxtrot to Radio Ga Ga

About ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Queen Week

The Queen Night of Dancing with the Stars will open to the classic single, I Want It All, when host Tyra Banks will walk on stage. After the contestants and pro-dancers complete their solo performances, the relay dance round will commence.

Here’s what the round is about:

“For the relay dances, couples in each relay group compete for extra bonus points from the judges, given to the couple(s) whom they feel perform the best within each relay.”

Relay dance groups consist of three teams. Jive dance style to Crazy Little Thing Called Love will be performed by Iman Shumpert-Karagach, The Miz-Carson and Cody Rigsby-Burke.

While Siwa-Johnson, Jade-Chmerkovskiy and Allen-Slater will perform Fixtrot to Under Pressure song, the last relay performance (Viennese Waltz) will be delivered by Kloots-Bersten, Lee-Farber and Hardin-Chigvintsev to We Are The Champions.

Dancing with the Stars Queen Week will be judged by ballroom experts Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

After Monday's episode, ABC will premiere a special one-night event for Dancing with the Stars. Titled The Queen Family Singalong, the special one-hour episode will feature contestants Allen and Siwa alongside judge Hough. It will air on November 4 (Thursday) at 8:00 pm.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee