"Stop voting for Cody": 'Dancing with the Stars' fans confused after Jimmie Allen's elimination

Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) Season 30 held its first double elimination round on Monday, and fans are not happy with the results. Olivia Jade and Jimmie Allen were voted out of the reality show.

While Jade was frequently on the bottom line, Allen’s elimination left fans confused. Last night during Janet Jackson's special, Allen and his dancing partner Emma Slater performed cha cha to the song, Escapade.

Their performance was good, but the others delivered better performances and scored higher than Allen (scored 32). Although he was at the bottom line of the scoreboard, Dancing with the Stars fans didn’t expect that the audience would vote him out. Since his elimination, netizens have targeted Cody Rigsby as they think voting for him is the reason why Allen was eliminated.

Fans urged to stop voting for Cody Rigsby

Rigsby and Cheryl Burke scored 38 for their solo performance. Despite scoring higher than Allen, fans seemed confused as they couldn’t understand how Rigsby was saved over Allen.

Here’s how netizens reacted:

chelsea marie ⚾ @chelsbabyyyy Y’all stop voting for Cody😩 it was not time for Jimmie to go home yet! #dwts Y’all stop voting for Cody😩 it was not time for Jimmie to go home yet! #dwts

Traci @HellcatKINS Don't see how Jimmie is eliminated but Cody is still there. #DWTS Don't see how Jimmie is eliminated but Cody is still there. #DWTS

abbeynickki @aAcerro how are Iman and Cody still in the competition over Olivia and Jimmie?!?! make it make sense #DWTS how are Iman and Cody still in the competition over Olivia and Jimmie?!?! make it make sense #DWTS

Teresa @honeytree822 You judges are rid!!!!!! Jimmie was soooo much better than Melora!!!!!! @JimmieAllen has an awesome attitude and a great dancer!!!!!!! You ARE WRONG!!!! Cody shouldn’t be in the finale!!!! #DWTS You judges are rid!!!!!! Jimmie was soooo much better than Melora!!!!!! @JimmieAllen has an awesome attitude and a great dancer!!!!!!! You ARE WRONG!!!! Cody shouldn’t be in the finale!!!! #DWTS

Ashley Cimillo @itsashleyrose Can someone please explain to me how Cody Rigbys is still on #DWTS and hasn’t been in the bottom. I don’t get how he is considered a star. He should of went home tonight over Jimmie and Olivia. 🤯 Can someone please explain to me how Cody Rigbys is still on #DWTS and hasn’t been in the bottom. I don’t get how he is considered a star. He should of went home tonight over Jimmie and Olivia. 🤯

Beth @BethHoller Jimmie deserved to be in the semi-finals over Cody. So did Olivia. And I don’t even like Olivia that much. #DWTS Jimmie deserved to be in the semi-finals over Cody. So did Olivia. And I don’t even like Olivia that much. #DWTS

🇳🇬 Uzo 🇺🇸 @wtfjag



Melora was out d question bc she's bn phenomenal.



👇 #DWTS #JanetNight #JanetJackson No way Cody & Sheryl ar safe again this week. There's no way ppl ar voting CODY who is d worst dancer over Olivia Jade (don't care if y'all don't like her) or over Jimmie who is now going home.Melora was out d question bc she's bn phenomenal. No way Cody & Sheryl ar safe again this week. There's no way ppl ar voting CODY who is d worst dancer over Olivia Jade (don't care if y'all don't like her) or over Jimmie who is now going home.Melora was out d question bc she's bn phenomenal.👇 #DWTS #JanetNight #JanetJackson https://t.co/aNxbZbZops

Kristin @itskristind

I said what I said. It should've been Cody going home tonight. Jimmie deserved to stay, hands down.I said what I said. #dwts It should've been Cody going home tonight. Jimmie deserved to stay, hands down.I said what I said. #dwts

Dancing with the Stars’ Janet Jackson night

The double elimination round had put Melora Hardin, Allen, and Jade in the bottom three. However, The Bold Type star scored a perfect 40 on Janet Jackson night episode on Dancing with the Stars. As her performance was outstanding, the judges saved the actress, leaving the other two to pack their bags for good.

On Dancing with the Stars backstage, Jade said:

“I came on the show, and I really didn’t think I would make it far.”

Amanda Kloots and Suni Lee also earned the perfect score, including two bonus points that they received for their dance-off performances.

Now, the upcoming episode will include six celebrity contestants: Hardin, Kloots, Lee, JoJo Siwa, Rigsby, and Iman Shumpert. They will now compete in the semifinals of Dancing with the Stars Season 30.

Hosted by Tyra Banks, DWTS’ judges are Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli. The show airs new episodes every Monday on ABC from 8.00 pm to 10.00 pm (ET). The episodes of Dancing with the Stars will also be available on Hulu the next day.

