"Stop voting for Cody": 'Dancing with the Stars' fans confused after Jimmie Allen's elimination

Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) Season 30 held its first double elimination round on Monday, and fans are not happy with the results. Olivia Jade and Jimmie Allen were voted out of the reality show.
While Jade was frequently on the bottom line, Allen’s elimination left fans confused. Last night during Janet Jackson's special, Allen and his dancing partner Emma Slater performed cha cha to the song, Escapade.
Their performance was good, but the others delivered better performances and scored higher than Allen (scored 32). Although he was at the bottom line of the scoreboard, Dancing with the Stars fans didn’t expect that the audience would vote him out. Since his elimination, netizens have targeted Cody Rigsby as they think voting for him is the reason why Allen was eliminated.
Fans urged to stop voting for Cody Rigsby
Rigsby and Cheryl Burke scored 38 for their solo performance. Despite scoring higher than Allen, fans seemed confused as they couldn’t understand how Rigsby was saved over Allen.
Here’s how netizens reacted:
Dancing with the Stars’ Janet Jackson night
The double elimination round had put Melora Hardin, Allen, and Jade in the bottom three. However, The Bold Type star scored a perfect 40 on Janet Jackson night episode on Dancing with the Stars. As her performance was outstanding, the judges saved the actress, leaving the other two to pack their bags for good.
On Dancing with the Stars backstage, Jade said:
“I came on the show, and I really didn’t think I would make it far.”
Amanda Kloots and Suni Lee also earned the perfect score, including two bonus points that they received for their dance-off performances.
Now, the upcoming episode will include six celebrity contestants: Hardin, Kloots, Lee, JoJo Siwa, Rigsby, and Iman Shumpert. They will now compete in the semifinals of Dancing with the Stars Season 30.
Hosted by Tyra Banks, DWTS’ judges are Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli. The show airs new episodes every Monday on ABC from 8.00 pm to 10.00 pm (ET). The episodes of Dancing with the Stars will also be available on Hulu the next day.