When will ‘Dancing with the Stars’ episode 9 air? Release date and all about the Janet Jackson night

Dancing with the Stars Season 30 has arrived in its ninth episode, where the competition gets more challenging. After a successful Queen Night, the upcoming episode comes with the theme titled Janet Jackson Night.

The remaining celebrity contestants and their pro dancing partners will showcase their dance skills to hit songs of Janet Jackson, sister of the late Michael Jackson. She is one of the talented relatives of the legendary pop star who managed to come closer to his success and popularity.

Dancing with the Stars episode 9 will be hosted by Tyra Banks and include the regular judge’s panel — Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli.

When will DWTS episode 9 premiere?

The Janet Jackson Night episode of Dancing with the Stars Season 30 is set to air live on ABC on Monday, November 8, from 8.00 pm to 10.00 pm (ET). Those who don’t have the channel can opt for streaming services or watch the new episodes on the network’s website.

The latest episodes of Dancing with the Stars will also be available on Hulu the following day.

Performance list of Janet Jackson special episode

Dancing with the Stars’ celebrities and professional dancers will perform different dance styles like Foxtrot, Cha Cha, Rumba, and Salsa. The performance list, including song titles, of the first round of the Janet Jackson Night special, are:

1) Iman Shumpert-Daniella Karagach: Cha Cha to Rhythm Nation

2) Jimmie Allen-Emma Slater: Cha Cha to Escapade

3) Suni Lee-Sasha Farber: Samba to All For You

4) JoJo Siwa-Jenna Johnson: Salsa to Feedback

5) Olivia Jade-Val Chmerkovskiy: Argentine Tango to Any Time, Any Place

6) Cody Rigsby-Cheryl Burke: Paso Doble to Black Cat

7) Amanda Kloots-Alan Bersten: Jazz to Miss You Much

8) Melora Hardin-Artem Chigvintsev: Paso Doble to If

The second round of Dancing with the Stars episode 9 will be a dance-off round. The description for this round reads:

“For each Dance-Off, two couples will compete in a head-to-head competition where an assigned judge for each Dance-Off will each award one pair an extra two bonus points, given to who they feel performs the best within each Dance-Off.”

Here are the dance-off pairings:

Foxtrot (Again) — Judged by Hough

Shumpert-Karagach and Hardin-Chigvintsev

Cha Cha (Together Again) — Judged by Goodman

Kloots-Bersten and Rigsby-Burke

Rumba (That’s The Way Love Goes) — Judged by Inaba

Siwa-Johnson and Jade-Chmerkovskiy

Salsa (Made For Now: Latin Version) — Judged by Tonioli

Allen-Slater and Lee-Farber

About Dancing with the Stars episode 9

DWTS’ upcoming special episode will be graced by Janet Jackson herself, who will perform the opening number to Nasty. Episode 9 will also include a special Dancing with the Stars tour performance to What Have You Done for Me Lately, choreographed by Dominique Kelly.

Solo performances and dance-off rounds will then take place, followed by a double-elimination round. Two celebrity contestants and their pro dancer partners will have to pack their bags here.

Dancing with the Stars’ fans can vote during the live broadcast of the show via abc.com and SMS/text.

Edited by Ravi Iyer