"It's something super personal": Cody Rigsby on why 'Dancing with the Stars' Queen week is special for him

Dancing with the Stars Season 30 brought yet another exciting episode this Monday. With the Queen Night theme, the eighth episode featured the remaining contestants and pro dancers performing to the classic songs of the iconic band Queen.

One of the contestants Cody Rigsby revealed that Queen Week was special for him and the reason was something very personal.

He said:

“As a queen, I am very much a Queen fan. It’s going to be a really great song for us because of the story that I hope to tell, not only through the dance but through the package. It is something super personal and I’m excited to share with the world.”

Cody Rigsby is eagerly waiting for DWTS’ Queen Week

Popular fitness instructor Cody Rigsby and his dancing partner Cheryl Burke performed Foxtrot to Queen’s single, You’re My Best Friend.

The duo also participated in the relay dance round to gain extra points. His team, including Iman Shumpert-Daniella Karagach and The Miz-Witney Carson, chose to perform to Crazy Little Thing Called Love with the jive.

Rigsby, who has been a diehard fan of the band since his high school period, further said:

“They are so embedded in our culture that even if you might not love a song, you know it because it’s been played so many times. I think that there’s always going to be a connection to that music. I’m so excited to also honor another queer man, another gay man, on this stage, so I’m super excited."

About ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Queen Night special

The official description of Dancing with the Stars episode 8 read:

“It’s Queen Night on ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ and the nine remaining couples return for another week in the ballroom to compete for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy.”

After the Queen Night episode, ABC will premiere another one-hour event on Thursday, November 4. The special episode, titled The Queen Family Singalong, will feature Jimmie Allen, Jojo Siwa and ballroom expert Derek Hough.

The remaining contestants in Dancing with the Stars after last night's elimination round include Siwa-Jenna Johnson, Allen-Emma Slater, Amanda Kloots-Alan Bersten, Rigsby-Burke, Shumper-Karagach, Melora Hardin-Artem Chigvintsev, Olivia Jade-Val Chmerkovskiy and Suni Lee-Sasha Farber.

Hosted by Tyra Banks, DWTS Season 30 consists of four judges — Hough, Bruno Tonioli, Len Goodman and Carrie Ann Inaba.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Dancing with the Stars premieres on ABC every Monday from 8.00 pm to 10.00 pm (ET).

Edited by Siddharth Satish