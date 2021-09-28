"How will Cody Rigsby be judged?" - 'DWTS' fans after Cheryl Burke tests positive for Covid

With Cheryl Burke testing positive for Covid, Cody Rigsby's Dancing with the Stars stint is up in the air. Will they still be considered a part of the competition? How will they be judged? The news has fans perplexed.

At this point, the best guess is that both will have to self-quarantine for a little over a week while viewers will continue to vote for them based on their debut performance. Last week, they tango-ed to Dua Lipa's Physical and earned a solid 24 from judges Len Goodman, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.

DWTS fans are confused as to how Cody Rigsby will compete

Cody Rigsby's fans are in complete disarray. A sense of panic ran through social media after Burke's shocking confirmation.

Cody Rigsby's fate on DWTS may be dodgy but not all's lost

Shortly after Burke's announcement, Cody Rigsby took to social media to address his worried fans. He said he will be competing, however the specifics of it are still being figured out.

He added:

"First and foremost I want to send all my love, and thoughts and healing energy to Miss Cheryl Burke. We've spoken a few times. She seems to be in good spirits and feeling well, but I've been through COVID and I know how crazy this virus can be and it can change at any moment. So just keep her in your thoughts."

Meanwhile, Burke is crushed

The DWTS pro said on Instagram how she felt "scared, at a loss of words, and run-down" after she tested positive for Covid and added how she didn't want to let Rigsby down.

Burke further elaborated:

"I just hope I didn't spread it," Burke added. "For those of you who don't think COVID is a real thing, it's (expletive) real, dude. … I don't know what to say. I'll be in bed. God, I can't believe this happened."

'DWTS' airs on ABC every Monday at 8:00 PM Eastern Time (ET). Competing alongside Rigsby are Amanda Kloots, Iman Shumpert, Kenya Moore, Martin Cove, Jimmie Allen, Melora Hardin, Brian Austin Green, Olivia Jade, Matt James, Melanie C, Christine Chiu, Suni Lee, Mike "The Miz" Mizanin, and JoJo Siwa.

