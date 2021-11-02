“He was robbed”: The Miz’s elimination leaves’ Dancing with the Stars’ fans flummoxed

Dancing with the Stars Season 30’s contestants lineup is getting shorter every week. In episode 8, pro wrestler Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and pro dancer Witney Carson were eliminated after delivering two performances.
While they scored 32 in their first dance, the judges’ panel didn’t give them any bonus points for their second performance. This led the duo to the bottom of the leaderboard.
Last night’s Dancing with the Stars theme was the iconic British rock band Queen. All the celebrity contestants and their dancing partners performed two songs. One was a solo performance, and the other was a relay group round.
Fans are confused about elimination result
With every Dancing with the Stars elimination, fans show their reaction online, and mostly, they seem unhappy with the results. Similarly, The Miz’s elimination on the Queen Night special has left fans disappointed.
Many felt he was unfairly shown the exit door, and here’s how Dancing with the Stars fans reacted:
About Dancing with the Stars episode 8
On the Queen Night special episode, all the nine contestants and their pro dancers of Dancing with the Stars performed to Queen’s classic songs.
Their solo performances were judged by ballroom experts Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba.
Their scores are as follows:
- Olivia Jade: 38 + 4 = 42
- Melora Hardin: 36 + 2 = 38
- Cody Rigsby: 34 + 2 = 36
- Amanda Kloots: 33 + 1 = 34
- Suni Lee: 33 + 1 = 34
- Iman Shumpert: 32 + 2 = 34
- JoJo Siwa: 39
- Jimmie Allen: 38
- The Miz: 32
After solo performances, they participated in a relay dance that consisted of three teams. The Jive dance style to Crazy Little Thing Called Love was performed by Iman Shumpert, The Miz, and Cody Rigsby.
While Siwa, Jade, and Allen performed Fixtrot to Under Pressure song, the last relay performance (Viennese Waltz) was delivered by Kloots, Lee, and Hardin to We Are The Champions.
While six contestants earned the bonus points, The Miz, Allen, and Siwa didn’t receive any. However, the latter performers’ scores were higher in the first round, so The Miz landed in the elimination round.
He ultimately had to exit the show, and fans made sure to let their feelings be known online.
After last night’s episode, ABC will next premiere another event on Thursday, November 4, titled The Queen Family Singalong, featuring Jimmie Allen, Jojo Siwa, and Derek Hough.
ALSO READArticle Continues below
Dancing with the Stars premieres on ABC every Monday from 8.00 pm to 10.00 pm (ET).