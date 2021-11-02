“He was robbed”: The Miz’s elimination leaves’ Dancing with the Stars’ fans flummoxed

Dancing with the Stars Season 30’s contestants lineup is getting shorter every week. In episode 8, pro wrestler Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and pro dancer Witney Carson were eliminated after delivering two performances.

While they scored 32 in their first dance, the judges’ panel didn’t give them any bonus points for their second performance. This led the duo to the bottom of the leaderboard.

Last night’s Dancing with the Stars theme was the iconic British rock band Queen. All the celebrity contestants and their dancing partners performed two songs. One was a solo performance, and the other was a relay group round.

Fans are confused about elimination result

With every Dancing with the Stars elimination, fans show their reaction online, and mostly, they seem unhappy with the results. Similarly, The Miz’s elimination on the Queen Night special has left fans disappointed.

Many felt he was unfairly shown the exit door, and here’s how Dancing with the Stars fans reacted:

🌊🌊 Pogue Princess 🌊🌊 @Fallen_Angel356



Tonight, a non professional was sent home just so that they could keep a professional. I guess I'm the new Angry Miz Girl because he shouldn't have been eliminated. @mikethemiz was ROBBED. This show was supposed to be about non professional celebrities dancing.Tonight, a non professional was sent home just so that they could keep a professional. #DWTS I guess I'm the new Angry Miz Girl because he shouldn't have been eliminated. @mikethemiz was ROBBED. This show was supposed to be about non professional celebrities dancing.Tonight, a non professional was sent home just so that they could keep a professional. #DWTS https://t.co/eJNJKjHsAI

*~*~Jordan~*~* @JordanLR7 Again, not a watcher of #DWTS (I'll Youtube it later) but after Mel was eliminated after watching all of the dance performances I have to say that I was rooting for The Miz. I was always thought his dances were entertaining and wonderful. Again, not a watcher of #DWTS (I'll Youtube it later) but after Mel was eliminated after watching all of the dance performances I have to say that I was rooting for The Miz. I was always thought his dances were entertaining and wonderful.

Jonny Crowe @croweblow @mikethemiz and @WitneyCarson brought so much fun and joy to the ballroom. They also brought so much creativity with Miz’s willingness to go all out with his costumes. We lost a good one tonight on #DWTS This season will not be the same anymore. @mikethemiz and @WitneyCarson brought so much fun and joy to the ballroom. They also brought so much creativity with Miz’s willingness to go all out with his costumes. We lost a good one tonight on #DWTS This season will not be the same anymore.

kelsey @kelseywrestling The Miz was fun watching on the show. He kept improving every week and was really committed to the theme nights with the characters. I always felt that the judges scored him too low on certain dances. #DWTS The Miz was fun watching on the show. He kept improving every week and was really committed to the theme nights with the characters. I always felt that the judges scored him too low on certain dances. #DWTS

Ashley @Ashley87984485 I don't like the outcome the Miz deserved to stay on the show with Jo Jo and the others it's not fair or right and really makes me mad it also brought me to tears Dammit #DWTS I don't like the outcome the Miz deserved to stay on the show with Jo Jo and the others it's not fair or right and really makes me mad it also brought me to tears Dammit #DWTS

Jon Mezzera @JonMezzera Very disappointed to hear that The Miz got eliminated from #DWTS . Now he’ll be back on #WWERaw too soon. Very disappointed to hear that The Miz got eliminated from #DWTS . Now he’ll be back on #WWERaw too soon.

Erin @itserinnxo The Miz was definitely improving and better then Suni. Love her, but she should've been off tonight. #DWTS The Miz was definitely improving and better then Suni. Love her, but she should've been off tonight. #DWTS

Gabe G @TheRealGabeG The Miz is gone but Cody is still here? What kind of show is this? This is NOT awesome!!!! #DWTS The Miz is gone but Cody is still here? What kind of show is this? This is NOT awesome!!!! #DWTS https://t.co/K4KRH0pkbm

sky @skyleijn the second I saw the MIZ AND JOJO at the bottom two… I KNEW MIZ was gonna be screwed because obviously all of them were gonna pick JoJo.. 🤨 #DWTS the second I saw the MIZ AND JOJO at the bottom two… I KNEW MIZ was gonna be screwed because obviously all of them were gonna pick JoJo.. 🤨 #DWTS

emma @emmaschreave I know the Miz wasn’t the best dancer but he was the most entertaining. It’s not gonna be as fun without him. #DWTS I know the Miz wasn’t the best dancer but he was the most entertaining. It’s not gonna be as fun without him. #DWTS

About Dancing with the Stars episode 8

On the Queen Night special episode, all the nine contestants and their pro dancers of Dancing with the Stars performed to Queen’s classic songs.

Their solo performances were judged by ballroom experts Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba.

Their scores are as follows:

Olivia Jade: 38 + 4 = 42 Melora Hardin: 36 + 2 = 38 Cody Rigsby: 34 + 2 = 36 Amanda Kloots: 33 + 1 = 34 Suni Lee: 33 + 1 = 34 Iman Shumpert: 32 + 2 = 34 JoJo Siwa: 39 Jimmie Allen: 38 The Miz: 32

After solo performances, they participated in a relay dance that consisted of three teams. The Jive dance style to Crazy Little Thing Called Love was performed by Iman Shumpert, The Miz, and Cody Rigsby.

While Siwa, Jade, and Allen performed Fixtrot to Under Pressure song, the last relay performance (Viennese Waltz) was delivered by Kloots, Lee, and Hardin to We Are The Champions.

While six contestants earned the bonus points, The Miz, Allen, and Siwa didn’t receive any. However, the latter performers’ scores were higher in the first round, so The Miz landed in the elimination round.

He ultimately had to exit the show, and fans made sure to let their feelings be known online.

After last night’s episode, ABC will next premiere another event on Thursday, November 4, titled The Queen Family Singalong, featuring Jimmie Allen, Jojo Siwa, and Derek Hough.

Dancing with the Stars premieres on ABC every Monday from 8.00 pm to 10.00 pm (ET).

Edited by Ravi Iyer