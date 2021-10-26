Iman Shumpert and Karagach's creepy 'DWTS' dance video takes over the internet

Dancing with the Stars’ (DWTS) Horror Night special delivered an incredibly spooky performance on Monday night. One of the best performers was NBA basketball star Iman Shumpert alongside pro-dancer Daniella Karagach.

With contemporary as their dance style, the duo performed to I Got 5 On It by Luniz ft. Michael Marshall and drew inspiration from the 2019 horror flick Us.

The movie is about:

“A family's serene beach vacation turns to chaos when their doppelgängers appear and begin to terrorize them.”

So, Iman Shumpert and Karagach donned the red suit from the flick and acted one’s doppelgänger on DWTS. From flexibility to expression, the celebrity-professional duo gave it their all. In fact, the judges were super impressed and gave them the perfect score of 40.

Here's what the panel thought of Iman Shumpert’s performance:

“Carrie Ann Inaba says, ‘Holy cow, that was genius … Sheer perfection.’ Len Goodman thought Daniella came up with a ‘brilliant’ concept that made Iman look ‘fantastic.’ Derek Hough jumps on the table out of excitement. Bruno Tonioli was ‘totally transfixed’.”

Fans react to Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach's dance video

Since the episode 7 of DWTS, Iman Shumpert’s creepy dance video has taken over the internet. Fans are praising the athlete and Karagach for delivering such a brilliant performance:

Carrielou @itscarrielou Halloween night was crazy. Iman Shumpert absolutely killed it on #DWTS . Oh and I’m glad the Miz is still on the show. Halloween night was crazy. Iman Shumpert absolutely killed it on #DWTS. Oh and I’m glad the Miz is still on the show.

ʝ𝖊𝛈𝛈 ϻ𝛂𝖉𝐫𝖎𝖉 @Jennedy13 Honestly though iman shumpert is my favorite on this season of #dwts Honestly though iman shumpert is my favorite on this season of #dwts

Jeff @lewismodel @imanshumpert Iman, Iman! Iman! I do not know the results but you have me on my feet! Bravo! Proud of you! #dwts @imanshumpert Iman, Iman! Iman! I do not know the results but you have me on my feet! Bravo! Proud of you! #dwts

Maggie Chang @hashtagmaggie Not me loudly gasping in the middle of the Delta lounge at how amazing Iman’s #DWTS dance was!!! Not me loudly gasping in the middle of the Delta lounge at how amazing Iman’s #DWTS dance was!!!

Crisstian H @crissjohn92 Iman & Daniela’s contemporary NEEDS to be nominated for an EMMY! Seriously, well done! I can watch it over and over. #DWTS Iman & Daniela’s contemporary NEEDS to be nominated for an EMMY! Seriously, well done! I can watch it over and over. #DWTS

Jeremy @mrjscott1 Y’all! The way Iman Shumpert just KILLED that dance! A perfect 40! #DWTS Y’all! The way Iman Shumpert just KILLED that dance! A perfect 40! #DWTS

Elizabeth Shaw @ElizabethASears #DWTS30 Who knew that Iman Shumpert would have one of the best dances of all time on #dwts Who knew that Iman Shumpert would have one of the best dances of all time on #dwts #DWTS30

S🎃nni @sonnils42 Daniella is one of the best choreographers to ever be on this show. Iman has improved so much. That contemporary was... terrifyingly beautiful. #DWTS Daniella is one of the best choreographers to ever be on this show. Iman has improved so much. That contemporary was... terrifyingly beautiful. #DWTS

DWTS’ Horror Night special

The Horror Night special episode was filled with amazing dance styles, impressive themes, and scary looks. While Iman Shumpert won hearts with the perfect score, JoJo Siwa, who performed jazz inspired by IT, also scored 40.

Next in line with a score of 38 were Jimmie Allen and Amanda Kloots, followed by Olivia Jade, Suni Lee, and Cody Rigsby scoring 36, and Melora Hardin and The Miz scoring 34. The lowest marks were given to Kenya Moore as the Real Housewives of Atlanta star danced an Argentine Tango with pro Brandon Armstrong.

Moore got eliminated on episode 7 of DWTS, and now, only nine contestants are remaining. Who will be next? Only time will tell.

However, speculation is rife that Jade, Hardin, and Lee might be at the bottom line in the upcoming episode. The trio has been scoring low consistently, and DWTS episode 8 might see one of them packing their bags.

Hosted by Tyra Banks, the DWTS judges’ panel includes ballroom experts Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba.

Viewers can tune in to ABC every Monday from 8.00 pm to 10.00 pm to watch the latest episodes. They will be available on Hulu the next day.

