“I will be voting for Iman”: Fans want Iman Shumpert to win ‘Dancing with the Stars’

The Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) Season 30 finale is here. While the finalists are set to impress the audience and judges, fans have announced their favorite pick.

People are rooting for NBA basketball player Iman Shumpert and pro Daniella Karagach. Shumpert has been a wonderful contestant throughout the season and has earned a perfect score of 40 multiple times.

The finalists of Dancing with the Stars are Cody Rigsby, JoJo Siwa, Amanda Kloots and Shumpert.

Here’s what fans’ predict for ‘Dancing with the Stars’

A major group of fans want Shumpert to bring the trophy home, while many are rooting for Kloots and Siwa. However, Dancing with the Stars fans are urging everyone not to vote for Rigsby as they feel he doesn’t deserve to be one of the finalists.

Check out what netizens are predicting:

Sally T @SalRiz3 I will be voting for Iman - can’t wait to see his freestyle - Daniella choreographs to his strengths - the man is a tall drink of water! #DWTS I will be voting for Iman - can’t wait to see his freestyle - Daniella choreographs to his strengths - the man is a tall drink of water! #DWTS

Bri Andlinger Rys @BriRys I am very torn on who I want to win based on who’s left. It’s between Iman and Amanda for me, though based on who we have and all things considered, Jojo has a strong chance too. IM SO CONFLICTED #DWTS I am very torn on who I want to win based on who’s left. It’s between Iman and Amanda for me, though based on who we have and all things considered, Jojo has a strong chance too. IM SO CONFLICTED #DWTS

Kadaria W. @4everkadaria Iman or Jojo will definitely win that Mirrorball Trophy tonight! #DWTS Iman or Jojo will definitely win that Mirrorball Trophy tonight! #DWTS

Cynthia Balusek @cbalusek I would love to see Iman Shumpert win. He’s a beautiful dancer and has amazing star quality. I’ve never heard of him before the show and he’s so good that I can’t help but cheer for him. Also, he’s not a professional dancer! #DWTS I would love to see Iman Shumpert win. He’s a beautiful dancer and has amazing star quality. I’ve never heard of him before the show and he’s so good that I can’t help but cheer for him. Also, he’s not a professional dancer! #DWTS

Pogiii @Pukaiiii Tonight I’m rooting for Iman or Amanda! Iman is the most improved I feel like he’s been underscored a lot this competition so win the trophy king 😍 #DWTS Tonight I’m rooting for Iman or Amanda! Iman is the most improved I feel like he’s been underscored a lot this competition so win the trophy king 😍 #DWTS

Erin @_erinz_ (But also I’d be so happy with Iman winning as well - I’m still not over his incredible Halloween contemporary, maybe my favourite dance of the season😍) #DWTS (But also I’d be so happy with Iman winning as well - I’m still not over his incredible Halloween contemporary, maybe my favourite dance of the season😍) #DWTS

About ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale

The finale episode of Dancing with the Stars kickstarted on Monday, November 22, at 8.00 pm on ABC.

The celebrity contestants are set to perform two dance styles, fusion and freestyle. As they fight the battle, all the celebrities have already won hearts with their opening number Dancing with the Stars stage.

Choreographed by Emmy-winning choreographer Tessandra Chavez, the group dance performed to Dynamite by BTS set the stage on fire. The professional dancers will also showcase their moves to Pour Some Sugar On Me by Def Leppard.

The synopsis reads:

“In addition, the finale will feature special performances by Melanie C who will return to sing “2 Become 1” by the Spice Girls, and recent CMA Award winner Jimmie Allen will also perform his single “Good Times Roll.”

The judges' panel for the evening included Bruno Tonioli, Len Goodman, and Carrie Ann Inaba. Unfortunately, Derek Hough would not be able to join the panel as he tested COVID-19 positive recently. His sister Julianne Hough has joined the judges as a replacement.

Hosted by Tyra Banks, the Dancing with the Stars Season 30 winner will soon be chosen by combining judges’ scores to audience votes.

