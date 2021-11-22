When will ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale air? Release date, performance list, and more

Dancing with the Stars Season 30 finale is just a few hours away. The celebrity contestants and their pro dancers are prepping hard for their final performances on the DWTS stage.

Iman Shumpert, JoJo Siwa, Cody Rigsby and Amanda Kloots are the finalists who will be seen performing with their partners Daniella Karagach, Jenna Johnson, Cheryl Burke and Alan Bersten.

To note, the last season’s winner of Dancing with the Stars was The Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe and pro Artem Chigvintsev.

Meanwhile, let’s have a look at the release date and performance list for the Season 30 finale.

‘DWTS’ finale premiers Monday

The final episode of Dancing with the Stars is set to air on Monday, November 22, from 8.00 pm to 10.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on ABC.

The finale will also stream on the network’s website as well as on Hulu the next day. Those who don’t have the channel can opt for several live streaming services such as Hulu+Live TV, Sling, fuboTV, DirecTV Stream and YouTube TV.

Finalists to participate in two rounds

The Dancing with the Stars finale is going to be quite entertaining with two dance performances by the finalists. The first hour will require celebrity contestants to combine two dance styles for a Fusion Dance round. In the second round, they have to perform to the fan favorite dance form of freestyle.

Here’s the performance list:

1) Rigsby and Burke

First round: Paso Doble and Cha Cha fusion dance to Free Your Mind by En Vogue

Second round: A freestyle dance to a medley of Beethoven’s Fifth and Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels (Just Dance Version) by Todrick Hall

2) Siwa and Johnson

First round: Tango and Cha Cha to I Love It by Icona Pop feat. Charli XCX

Second round: Born This Way by Lady Gaga

3) Kloots and Bersten

First round: Viennese Waltz and Paso Doble fusion dance to Never Tear Us Apart (Bishop Briggs)

Second round: Freestyle to Coldplay’s A Sky Full of Stars

4) Shumpert and Karagach

First round: Cha Cha and Foxtrot to September by Earth, Wind & Fire

Second round: A medley of Lose Control by Missy Elliot feat. Ciara & Fat Man Scoop and Bounce (DJ Clent)

All about ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale

Dancing with the Stars Season 30 finale will not see only the finalists’ performances, but also performances from the eliminated contestants.

All 15 celebrities will return to the DWTS stage to showcase their final moves in an opening group number. They will perform to BTS’s Dynamite which will be choreographed by Emmy-winning choreographer Tessandra Chavez.

The professional dancers will also deliver a group performance to Pour Some Sugar On Me by Def Leppard.

The evening will also be graced by two singing performances. Melanie C will croon 2 Become 1 by Spice Girls and CMA Award winner Jimmie Allen will sing Good Times Roll.

Hosted by Tyra Banks, the Dancing with the Stars Season 30 winner will be chosen by combining audience votes to judges’ scores. The judges' panel for the evening will include Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba. It is unclear whether ballroom expert Derek Hough will join the Dancing with the Stars finale's panel or not, as he recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Edited by Siddharth Satish