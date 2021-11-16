'Dancing with the Stars': Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten dating rumors explained

Amanda Kloots and her partner Alan Bersten from Dancing with the Stars are among the finalists to compete for this season’s title. Their partnership off-camera and chemistry on stage have often left fans wondering whether the two are dating.

It is not the first time that the Dancing with the Stars contestants and their pro dancers have been rumored to be romantically involved. However, it might be mere speculation in the case of Kloots and Bersten.

Earlier, Kloots had revealed that she is ready to date but finds it extremely hard and terrifying.

Addressing rumors about her and Bersten, the Dancing with the Stars contestant said:

“We work through everything together because we know … we have to be together in order to take this thing home.”

Kloots further called their bond a “beautiful relationship” and mentioned Bersten as her “best friend.”

In last week’s Janet Jackson episode, an intense fight broke out between the two during the Dancing with the Stars rehearsals. But it didn’t affect their performance and they ended up receiving a perfect 40 on the scoreboard.

Speaking about the incident, Kloots said:

“Well, Alan’s hard on me. I like tough love though. Like, it really does make me work harder, especially when I come in after a full day of work and I’m exhausted. I need him to push me.”

Amanda Kloots paid tribute to her late husband

On Monday, the talk show host performed contemporary to Live Your Life — Nick Cordero by Lenii in the second round of the Dancing with the Stars semi-finals. She paid tribute to her late husband, Nick, with her performance.

Kloots’ husband died last year after around three months of battle with COVID-19.

Not only did she choose his song, but she also showcased the emotions and love they shared on stage alongside Bersten. Her performance left the judges in awe. While Derek Hough called Kloot’s dance “fantastic,” Len Goodman praised her with a “fabulous.”

Dancing with the Stars fans have also appreciated the celebrity on social media for her terrific performance.

All about ‘Dancing with the Stars’ semi-finals

The semi-finals of Dancing with the Stars turned out to be super entertaining as the contestants performed two dance styles. Check out the scoreboard here:

JoJo Siwa: 40 + 40 = 80 Amanda Kloots: 39 + 40 = 79 Suni Lee: 37 + 38 = 75 Iman Shumpert: 37 + 38 = 75 Melora Hardin: 36 + 36 = 72 Cody Rigsby: 35 + 36 = 71

Although Rigsby scored the minimum, the audience’s votes saved him and took him to the finals. Kloots, Lee and Hardin were in the bottom three.

While Hardin received the least votes, judges were shocked to see the other two celebrities in the bottom line. Since Kloots impressed the judges the most, she was chosen over Lee for the Dancing with the Stars finale.

Thus, the Dancing with the Stars Season 30 finalists are Siwa, Kloots, Rigsby and Shumpert. Catch the finale this coming Monday, November 22, at 8.00 pm on ABC.

